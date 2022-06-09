CRANSTON – Cumberland resident and La Salle Academy sophomore Max Jackson repeated as the individual state champion at last week’s two-day RIIL Golf Championships at Cranston Country Club, as he completed his 36 holes with an outstanding three-under par 139 that topped the runner-up finishers, Moses Brown senior Harry Dessel and Narragansett junior Sebastian Carlsson, by five shots.
Last Tuesday, May 31, Jackson, who is a Pawtucket Country Club member, shot a 67 on the opening day to lead Dessel by three shots and Carlsson by five. The following day, Jackson still led by three after nine holes before extending his lead to five on the 11th hole.
Jackson’s outstanding performance also helped the Rams capture their first team state championship since 1974. La Salle’s two-day total of 605 topped second-place Bishop Hendricken by 19 shots.
Last year, Jackson became the first freshman since 2014 to win the individual state title, as his two-day total of 140 outdistanced the runner-up finisher, Burrillville’s Jacob Trimble, by seven shots.
Also ending last week’s two-day match among the top 15 finishers were Scituate senior Jasper Bruins Slot, who earned First-Team All-State honors by placing sixth with a 150, and Smithfield senior Liam Hickey and St. Raphael Academy sophomore Nicholas Emery, who received Second-Team recognition by tying for 14th place with a 155.
