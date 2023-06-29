CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High athletic department recently paid tribute to some of its best student-athletes from its graduating class by presenting them with the school’s most prestigious athletic honors.
William Brennan, who was an outstanding freestyle swimmer on the boys’ swim team, and Susanna Henderson, who starred on the girls’ cross country, track and field, and lacrosse teams, were the recipients of the Student-Athlete Award, which is presented to a senior who “has shown excellent leadership skills and sportsmanship, is involved in the school community outside of athletics, and exemplifies what it means to show Clipper Pride.”
The Frank Geiselman Most Versatile Student-Athlete Award went to Patrick Conserve, who was an All-State football player and a standout thrower on the boys’ track and field teams who won the outdoor state title in the shot put, and Brianna Landry, who shined on the girls’ soccer and track and field teams. This honor is given “based solely on athletic performance,” with the winners “excelling to extraordinary levels in their areas of competition.”
Capturing the Blue Pride Award were Colin Rainey and Alyssa Yankee. Rainey was a member of the boys’ tennis and hockey teams, and Yankee was a four-time state champion thrower for the girls’ track and field program.
The recipients of the James Hall Memorial Award, which is given to a student-athlete in the cross country and/or track and field program, were All-State distance runners Cole McCue and Grace Carr. These winners “inspire their teammates and uphold the standards of sportsmanship, dedication, loyalty, cooperation, courage, and enthusiasm for their team throughout the season.”
The Stanley Leukiewicz Hockey Memorial Award was presented to goaltender Jared Johnson. The recipient of this award is a player who “inspires his teammates, displays great dedication, cooperation, enthusiasm, sportsmanship, loyalty, and courage, and is considered to be the unsung hero.”
Receiving the Richard Gregoire Football Award was linebacker Miguel Garcia. This honor is presented to a senior who “displays key areas of sportsmanship, loyalty, courage, dedication, cooperation, and enthusiasm on a regular basis while participating on the team.”
