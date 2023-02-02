WARWICK – You can always tell when the Bishop Hendricken High hockey team is hosting one of the state’s premier teams in a marquee showdown at Thayer Arena.
Drive down Sandy Lane a half hour before game time and you will see a full parking lot that will not only spill over onto the side of the arena on Whitford Street and behind it, but also into the lots of the neighboring small businesses.
For the past few decades, matchups against the Hawks’ parochial rivals, La Salle Academy and Mount Saint Charles Academy, would draw congested parking lots, as well as a standing-room-only crowds inside the rink. But last Friday night, Hendricken hosted a different opponent in a battle for the top record in Division I.
Cumberland High, which has been in the spotlight this season because of its best start in the RIIL’s top division in its program’s history, brought a perfect record into its duel against the defending state champions.
But unfortunately for the Clippers, they endured their worst weekend of the season, which not only saw them drop a 5-2 decision to the Hawks, but also lose to Burrillville High by the same score the following night at Route 146’s Rhode Island Sports Center.
That victory improved the Hawks’ record to 8-1-1, while Cumberland’s back-to-back losses dropped them to 6-2-1, the same record as La Salle’s. The second-best record in the division now belongs to the Warwick co-op team, which posted a 6-1 win over last-place North Kingstown last Friday to raise its record to 7-2, and the Prout School, which is 7-4, is also among the D-I’s top five teams.
Last Friday’s showdown pitted the D-I’s top-scoring team (Hendricken entered the game with 47 goals, 18 more than runners-up La Salle and the Warwick co-op team) against its best defensive unit (Cumberland allowed just eight goals in its seven games, four fewer than La Salle).
In the end, the Hawks’ high-flying offense prevailed, with junior right wing William Cavanagh leading the charge with two goals and as many assists and junior defenseman Griffin Cron also scoring twice.
The Clippers took the opening faceoff into their hosts’ end of the ice, but once the Hawks gained control of the puck, they flew down the other end of the rink with it, and Cron quickly put Hendricken on the board just 28 seconds into play off a pass from junior right wing (and Cumberland native) Jack LaRose.
The Hawks then doubled their lead 6:57 into the contest on Cavanagh’s first goal, as he gathered a pass from Crain in the right faceoff circle and flipped a shot past Cumberland senior goalie Jared Johnson.
Cumberland senior left wing Christian Oliveira, who scored his team-leading eighth and ninth goals of the D-I season off passes from senior center Jamie Robbins, soon cut the Clippers’ deficit in half with 21 seconds to play in the first period.
But 16 seconds into the second, the Hawks reclaimed their two-goal lead on Cron’s second goal, and with 31 seconds left in the period, Cavanagh made it a 4-1 game.
As the Hawks extended their lead, the game began to get a bit chippy. Both teams combined for 41 minutes of penalties, 33 in the final two periods, and that’s counting two 10-minute misconducts on the Clippers in the second period and a five-minute major and game disqualification on the Hawks with 3:57 left in the contest.
“(Hendricken) came out ready to go, we didn’t, and they put it to us,” admitted Cumberland head coach Mark Andreozzi. “Once they scored 28 seconds in, we were on our heels and we were trying to play catchup. And then we got some stupid penalties, and we were so busy killing penalties that we couldn’t get into a rhythm. And if you can’t get into a rhythm against a team like Hendricken, you’re in trouble.”
Playing a game for the top record in the division certainly got the juices flowing for both teams, “and I think we were probably a little too amped up for it, making it bigger than what it was,” added Andreozzi. “It was a regular-season game. It was a battle for the top record in the division, if you want to put it that way, but it was also about getting the win and trying to get a good seed for the playoffs.”
“You have to take some stock in how to be ready for a game against a good team like this, so hopefully, we’ll learn something from that and we’ll be ready to go the next time,” added Andreozzi. “We have to regroup against another good team in Burrillville and see what kind of resiliency we have.”
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they were unable to shake off their loss to the Hawks in time for their matchup with the Broncos, which skated into the game with a five-game losing streak in D-I play, but was able to welcome a few key injured players back to their lineup.
One of those players, senior captain Jack Farrell, netted a hat trick and helped the Broncos snap a 1-1 tie with three power-play goals in the second period and improve their record to 4-6.
The Clippers’ goals were scored by junior center Sam Lopes, off a pass from sophomore right wing Sean Taylor with 5:34 to play in the first period, and junior defenseman Connor Magill, off assists from senior defenseman Jacob Lopes and senior left wing Troy Senn with 6:27 left in the game.
The Clippers will try to regroup during a rare weekend off from their schedule, but when they return to action, they will play three games in a five-day span, starting with next Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. game at URI’s Boss Arena against the Prout School.
Two nights later, they will return to Thayer Arena to face the Warwick co-op team, which is made up of players from Pilgrim and Toll Gate, and earlier this season, handed Hendricken its lone loss. The Clippers will then play La Salle twice in a five-day stretch.
