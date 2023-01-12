Cumberland High senior center Jamie Robbins, #19, motors down the ice with the puck as Moses Brown sophomore Vasilis Tsakraklides tries to catch up to him during the first period of last Friday night’s Division I matchup at Brown University’s Meehan Auditorium. The Clippers and the Quakers skated to a 1-1 tie, but four nights later, Cumberland returned to Providence to defeat Mount Saint Charles Academy, 4-1.
Cumberland junior center Gavyn Freiberger, #12, beats Moses Brown senior defenseman Maxwell Travers to a loose puck behind the Quakers' net during last Friday night's game at Brown University's Meehan Auditorium. The Clippers and Quakers battled to a 1-1 tie.
Left, Cumberland senior goaltender Jared Johnson is off to an excellent start between the pipes. In his team’s four D-I games, he turned away 95 of the 100 shots he faced. Right, Cumberland senior center Jamie Robbins, #19, motors down the ice with the puck as Moses Brown sophomore Vasilis Tsakraklides tries to catch up to him during the first period of last Friday’s 1-1 tie.
PROVIDENCE – In its first six decades of existence, the Cumberland High boys’ hockey team had spent 10 seasons, and four of the last six, skating in the state’s top division.
That meant facing off against mighty Mount Saint Charles Academy, which aside from a 1-1 tie with the Clippers during the 2017-18 season, had never lost to its public school neighbor.
But that all changed late Tuesday night before a large crowd at Providence College’s Schneider Arena, as the Clippers made history and remained unbeaten in D-I action by posting a 4-1 victory over the Mounties.
Mount, which slipped to 3-3, netted the night’s first goal, but the Clippers, who are 3-0-1, evened the contest when sophomore right wing Sean Taylor scored late in the opening period.
Junior center Sam Lopes then gave Cumberland the lead with 5 1/2 minutes to play in the second period, and late in the game, senior Jacob Lopes made it a 3-1 game and then sealed the win with an empty-net goal.
That victory pushed the Clippers into third place in the 12-team division, with La Salle leading the way with a 4-0-1 mark and defending state champion Bishop Hendricken also with nine points with its 4-1-1 record.
It’s an exceptional start for a team that’s been led by its battle-tested upperclassmen. Last season, the Clippers missed the playoffs with a 4-9-2 record, and two years ago, during the COVID-shortened season, they went 3-6.
“Our senior class has been through this quite a bit,” Cumberland head coach Mark Andreozzi said last Friday. “They’re used to this grind and playing at this level, and they work hard.”
The Clippers were coming off a 1-1 tie with Moses Brown last Friday night at Brown University’s Meehan Auditorium. Senior left wing Christian Oliveira scored his team-leading fourth goal of the year with 7:11 to play in the game off a 2-on-1 breakaway with Sam Lopes, but the Quakers pulled their goaltender in the final 1:19 and netted the equalizer with 49.3 seconds to play.
“We were on our heels the first two periods,” Andreozzi said after the game. “I don’t think we were moving our feet very well, compared to our previous games. We came out flat, but in the third period, I thought we were a completely different team and outplayed them.”
Cumberland senior goaltender Jared Johnson, who is off to an outstanding start this season, turning away 95 of the 100 shots he’s faced in D-I play, ended the game with 37 saves, and Moses Brown netminder Camden Lussier also played very well, especially in the five-minute OT session, as he turned in three quality saves in the final minute.
“In the last 45 seconds, we were peppering them,” added Andreozzi. “They couldn’t get it out of their zone, but we just couldn’t bury (any shots).”
The Clippers had launched their D-I schedule with a 3-1 victory over the Prout School on Dec. 11 at Lynch Arena, as Taylor scored twice and Oliveira tacked on the other goal, and the following Sunday, they returned to Pawtucket to defeat the Pilgrim/Toll Gate co-op team, 4-2, as Sam Lopes and Oliveira each netted a pair of goals.
Cumberland then took part in the Burrillville Winter Classic during the holiday break and posted a 3-0 record that included a 2-1 win over East Greenwich, a 6-3 triumph over Ponaganset, and a 7-2 victory over Burrillville.
Senior left wing Troy Senn scored an overtime goal to lift the Clippers past the Avengers, who had reached the state finals last year, and Oliveira produced four goals to highlight Cumberland’s win over the Broncos.
The Clippers are back in action on Saturday with a 9 p.m. game against Barrington at the Rhode Island Sports Center on Route 146.
