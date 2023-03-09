PAWTUCKET – The Cumberland High hockey team’s greatest season as a Division I squad is headed to the Frozen Four.
Battling the Prout School in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three quarterfinal-round series on Monday night at Lynch Arena, the Clippers were able to come all the way from a series-opening loss and clinch a spot in the state semifinals by skating to a 4-0 victory.
The Clippers, who are 13-5-1 and the third seed in the playoffs, will face off against 2nd-seeded La Salle Academy on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
Unlike past semifinal rounds, which traditionally consisted of best-of-three series, Sunday’s showdown is single elimination, as is the state championship game on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. back on the Friars’ campus.
The other Frozen Four game on Sunday is at noon and features top-seeded and two-time defending state champion Bishop Hendricken against its crosstown rival, the 4th-seeded Warwick co-op team.
In Monday’s win over the 6th-seeded Crusaders, senior left wing Christian Oliveira and sophomore right wing Sean Taylor gave the Clippers a 2-0 lead in the first period, senior left wing Troy Senn and junior center Sam Lopes netted the other goals, and senior goalie Jared Johnston stopped 21 shots for the shutout.
The Clippers had suffered a 6-4 loss in the series opener last Friday at Adelard Arena, as Prout held off a furious comeback by Cumberland by scoring twice in the final 90 seconds. But Cumberland evened the series the following night at URI’s Boss Arena by netting three goals in the final four minutes to win, 5-2.
Senior center Jamie Robbins scored twice, Lopes added a goal and two assists, and senior defenseman Jacob Lopes also tacked on a goal in the series opener, and in the second game, Senn made it rain hats with three goals, and Taylor and Oliveira added the other goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.