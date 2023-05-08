Cumberland High leadoff batter Scott Penney, left, shown taking a lead next to Lincoln first baseman Lucas Marshall, reached base in all four of his plate appearances on Monday, as he went 3-for-3 with a walk, triple, home run, four runs scored, and four runs batted in to help lead the Clippers to an 11-1 win.
Cumberland starting pitcher Michael Bradshaw delivers a pitch to the plate on Monday against Lincoln. He got the win by pitching five innings of two-hit ball, striking out seven batters and walking one. The Clippers defeated the Lions, 11-1, in D-I action.
After reaching first on an error in the first inning, Lincoln's Jayden Champagne attempts to steal second, but is thrown out, as Cumberland second baseman Connor Allard applies the tag. Champagne's double in the third scored Lincoln's only run of the game in the 11-1 loss.
CUMBERLAND – With solid pitching, an eight-run, fourth-inning rally, and a massive crowd on hand to honor one of the greatest teams in its program's history, the Cumberland High baseball team mercy-ruled neighboring rival Lincoln, 11-1, in five innings in Division I-D action on Monday afternoon at Tucker Field.
Senior ace pitcher Michael Bradshaw handcuffed the Lions on just two hits and a walk and struck out seven batters, and his classmate, Scott Penney, enforced the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth by driving the first pitch he saw out of the park in center field for the Clippers' 11th run.
The win was the fourth straight for the Clippers, gives them an 8-5 record, and keeps them at the top of their four-team pod over Lincoln, which dropped to 6-6. The Clippers seem to have found their way after a tough start.
"Credit to the guys," Cumberland head coach Jared Cardoso said. "They had some conversations together without us, and we're starting to hear some of the things they have said. We had a tough talk to them one day out in left field after a game. We said, 'We're on the verge of not making the playoffs right now.' I think after that speech, it was kind of a wakeup call, and they've really kicked it into gear."
The Lions, meanwhile, had entered the game with back-to-back victories over South Kingstown and La Salle Academy, They will host the Clippers on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Chet Nichols Field and try to cut into Cumberland's lead in the standings.
"The better team won today, no question about it," Lincoln head coach Steve Reynolds said. "We have no excuses. Back at it Wednesday."
Mount Hope is also 6-5 in the pod and winners of four straight games, while Coventry is 5-7.
Before the game, the Clippers honored their 1993 baseball team, which won the fifth state title in the program's history. The team made T-shirts for them and had them on the field to throw out the first pitch. They also had the middle schools in the crowd, as well as their teachers as part of Teacher's Appreciation Week.
"It was very cool to see," Cardoso said. "The pregame ceremony went great. I had a former (player) who graduated last year, Andrew Mastin, as the M.C., and he did a fantastic job."
After starting the year in the three spot in the batting order, Penney was switched up to the leadoff spot a couple of games ago. That really went a long way for the Clippers on Monday, as he reached base and scored in all four times he came to the plate.
"Andrew Nocera's done a great job in the nine hole lately," said Cardoso. "And then you have your leadoff guy and and Scott's really been a leader. Today's the first time he's done that, and that was really cool."
The Lions scored their run in the top of the third, but the Clippers had taken the lead first in the bottom of the first off starting pitcher Sean Clifford. Penney led off with an infield hit near first base, and he eventually came around to score on a double play.
With two outs in the third, the Lions tied the score when Elijah Moffat walked and later came home when Jayden Champagne knocked the ball into left-center for a double. But the Clippers scored their go-ahead run in the bottom of the third, as Penney scored on a sacrifice fly by Joshua Lyon, and in the fourth, the Clippers batted around their lineup for their eight runs.
"The better team won," Reynolds said. "(Cumberland) barreled up the ball all night, and it was one of those nights where everything (that was) over the plate, they were just barreling up and hitting the ball. I give them credit."
Freshman Liam Monahan, who served as the Clippers' designated hitter, led off with a line single up the middle and later added an RBI double to left field.
"We're still looking for that DH spot," Cardoso said. "It's kind of been trying one guy out and another guy out. We gave the opportunity today to a freshman who we just pulled up. He definitely took advantage of it, and it was very cool to see."
The Clippers loaded the bases when Clifford allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base and Nocera greeted Lincoln reliever Jaiden Torres with a bunt single. Penney then cleared the bases with a triple to deep center, and the Clippers continued to build their lead.
"After I heard we went up 9-1, I heard Bradshaw leading the dugout, saying, 'It's 1-1 boys. It's a 1-1 game,'" Cardoso said. "This team has done a really good job at staying focused."
Bradshaw, meanwhile, seems to be "back to last year's Bradshaw," Cardoso noted. "He's had a slow start to this year, but he's looking good, getting ahead in counts, pounding the zone, and working his off-speed."
While the Clippers will celebrate this victory and turn the page on Tuesday to focus on their rematch in Lincoln, "we know we're seeing their ace on Wednesday," said Cardoso. "(Joe) Conti is throwing really, really well this year. We've been watching him. He threw a no-hitter against La Salle. We will enjoy (the win), but tomorrow at practice, we will have to focus."
