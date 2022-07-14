CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Junior Division all-star team saw its bid to capture its fourth District IV championship since 2014 get put on hold on Monday night in the second game of its best-of-three title series against Smithfield.
After suffering an 11-0 loss on its home field in the series opener, Smithfield came back in a big way to even the series by rolling to a 10-4 victory at Bentley Field. Both teams were scheduled to play a winner-take-all game for the title on Wednesday night back in Cumberland.
Monday’s win saw Smithfield jump on Cumberland for a run in the top of the first inning and never look back. The winners only collected six hits, but took full advantage of a dozen walks off five Cumberland pitchers.
“Pitching wins games,” Cumberland manager Ed Rigano Jr. said afterwards. “Pitching and defense will always reign supreme. We had that last game, but we didn’t have that today. We’ll have all our pitching available on Wednesday, so we’ll be ready to go.”
Jacob Shunney was Smithfield’s winning pitcher, as he went four innings, gave up three runs on three hits and four walks, and struck out five batters. Noah Antunes went 2 2/3 innings, and Tyler Guilfoyle recorded the final out on a lineout to shortstop.
Shunney, who was also Smithfield’s leadoff batter, reached base in all five of his plate appearance with a single, three walks, and an error, and he scored four times, including in the first, when he came home on a single by John Rinaldi.
In the next inning, Smithfield’s first six batters reached base, five on walks, and after Elliot Suggs got hit by a pitch to load the bases, Joey Guthrie, Shunney, and Nathan Cameron drew walks to force in runs.
Rinaldi then drove in Smithfield’s fifth run with a single to center, and Guilfoyle grounded out to short, allowing Cameron to cross the plate and give Smithfield a 6-0 lead.
Cumberland got on the board in the bottom of the second. Matt Fontaine reached first on a grounder that went past the third baseman, and after he stole second and went to third on a passed ball, Ben Vadenais walked. Fontaine then scored on a wild pitch, and Vadenais later came home on Matt Petit’s groundout to short.
Smithfield added two more runs in the third to extend its lead to 8-2, with one run scoring on a base hit to center by Shunney, and while Cumberland was making solid contact off Smithfield’s pitchers, the hosts were hitting the ball right at Smithfield’s defense.
“Unfortunately, we hit line drives right at guys with our guys taking big leads, and double plays were easy to make,” Rigano admitted. “The hits went (Smithfield’s) way today and we hit it right at them. We didn’t catch a break today, but we got a lot of breaks last game.”
Cumberland scored its other runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and Smithfield’s final two runs came in the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.