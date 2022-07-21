CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Junior Division all-star baseball team bounced back from a disappointing loss to Smithfield in the District IV tournament by cruising to a 16-3 mercy-rule win in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three championship series last Wednesday, July 13, at Bentley Field.

The district title was the fifth since 2014 for Cumberland, which 48 hours earlier, tried to sweep its series with Smithfield, but saw a dozen walks by its pitching staff and a handful of errors pave the way to a 10-4 defeat.

