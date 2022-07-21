CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Junior Division all-star baseball team bounced back from a disappointing loss to Smithfield in the District IV tournament by cruising to a 16-3 mercy-rule win in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three championship series last Wednesday, July 13, at Bentley Field.
The district title was the fifth since 2014 for Cumberland, which 48 hours earlier, tried to sweep its series with Smithfield, but saw a dozen walks by its pitching staff and a handful of errors pave the way to a 10-4 defeat.
But Cumberland, which had kicked off the series with an 11-0 victory, turned the page on that loss and saw its starting pitcher, Zach Blanchard, and reliever, Emmett Carr, team up to throw a two-hitter and receive errorless defense from their teammates.
Blanchard, who was struck by a line drive in the series opener, struggled a bit with his control, but still gave Cumberland and his manager, Eddie Rigano, a solid 3 2/3 innings of work.
“Today proved more than anything why pitching wins games,” added Rigano, who was a player on Cumberland’s 2014 championship team. “Zach Blanchard threw unbelievable in game one and game three, and we strung together our hits and made some thing happen.”
Cumberland put on a hitting clinic and finished the five-inning game with 18 hits, and center fielder Joe Terlato led the attack by going 4-for-5 with three stolen bases, four runs scored, and two runs batted in.
Blanchard helped his cause with three hits and three runs batted in; Liam Monahan and Matt Fontaine also had three hits apiece, and Jared Socci added two hits and three RBIs.
Smithfield, which went into the tournament with four players on the injured list, nearly scored the game’s first run in the home half of the first, when with two outs, singles by Tucker Byrnes and John Rinaldi and a walk to Tyler Guilfoyle loaded the bases. But Blanchard ended the threat by getting the next batter to tap back to the mound.
Cumberland then took a 1-0 lead in the second when Matt Petit got hit by a pitch, went to third on a double to left field by Blanchard, and crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly to right by Ben Vadenais.
In the third, run-scoring singles by Socci and Blanchard upped Cumberland’s lead to 3-0, and after Smithfield got back a run in the third, Cumberland rallied for five runs in the fourth and never looked back.
Cumberland quickly turned its attention to this week’s double-elimination state tournament at Smithfield’s Whipple Field, and on Tuesday night, the all-stars kicked off the tourney by topping District II champion Barrington in a three-hour contest, 11-8.
District I champion Cranston East and District III champion Chariho faced each other in the other opener on Wednesday.
The tournament continues tonight; the finals are scheduled for next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
