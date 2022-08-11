BRISTOL, Conn. – When the Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team lost its opening game of last month’s double-elimination state tournament in North Providence, the all-stars rolled up their sleeves and battled its way out of the losers’ bracket to win its first state title since 2017.
Late Sunday night, Cumberland tried to follow that same script after dropping its opener of the Metro Division playoffs at the Eastern Regional Tournament in Bristol, Conn., but unfortunately for the all-stars, they were dealt a quick exit from the regionals by the New Jersey state champion, Toms River East.
A run-scoring groundout in the bottom of the third inning by Toms River East snapped a 2-2 tie, and despite Cumberland’s valiant effort to tie the score, they left the bases loaded in each of the last three innings and ended up leaving Breen Field with a tough-to-swallow 3-2 loss.
Starting pitcher Cameron Slack and reliever Pedro Cardoso teamed up to limit the New Jersey champs to just four hits, including a run-scoring single to right field by Logan Macchia, who tied the score at 2-2 and ended the night with multiple hits.
Both teams scored twice in the first inning, and Cumberland took a quick 2-0 lead on a two-run homer to deep center field by Ryan Amaral. After Toms River East took the lead, Cumberland had its chances in the latter innings to even the score or take the lead, but could not push across a run. Twice, the all-stars ended an inning with a popup to the catcher.
In its tournament opener on Saturday night, Cumberland suffered a 3-1 loss to the Connecticut state champ, Fairfield American. Slack had given Cumberland a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning with a home run to left, but Fairfield American scored all its runs in the fourth and they were unearned.
Slack ended the night by going 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Amaral, who was the starting pitcher, and Paxton Chenevert, who worked the last three innings, joined forces on a three-hitter. Amaral tossed three hitless innings, and despite struggling a bit with his control, he struck out the side in the first and second.
Cumberland wraps up its fantastic summer with an 11-3 record and the town’s fifth state crown since 2010.
