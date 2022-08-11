BRISTOL, Conn. – When the Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team lost its opening game of last month’s double-elimination state tournament in North Providence, the all-stars rolled up their sleeves and battled its way out of the losers’ bracket to win its first state title since 2017.

Late Sunday night, Cumberland tried to follow that same script after dropping its opener of the Metro Division playoffs at the Eastern Regional Tournament in Bristol, Conn., but unfortunately for the all-stars, they were dealt a quick exit from the regionals by the New Jersey state champion, Toms River East.

