NORTH PROVIDENCE – Its backs against the wall, the Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team came out swinging in its losers’ bracket game of the double-elimination state tournament against Johnston on Monday night at the North Providence Little League’s Romano Field.
Down by a 2-0 score after a half inning of play, Cumberland marched 12 batters to the plate and collected six hits in an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the first that propelled the locals to an 8-2 victory and a spot in Wednesday night’s losers’ bracket finals against North Kingstown/Wickford.
“I was extremely happy with our response,” said Cumberland manager Gary Lamora. “Obviously, (Johnston) put two on us in the top of the first, and I was looking for a competitive response – a competitive fire – and the boys did exactly that. They went up (to the plate) on a mission, and that was an aggressive way to start (the inning).”
Cumberland had kicked off the state tournament last Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to Portsmouth, which snapped a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fourth on a run-scoring single by Ben Baum. Portsmouth went on to grab a 7-6 victory over North Kingstown/Wickford in Monday night’s winners’ bracket final, and the District II champions will await Wednesday night’s winner in Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game.
If Portsmouth loses Friday’s game, a winner-take-all showdown will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Portsmouth had grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run homer by its starting pitcher, Tyler Boiani, but Cumberland tied the score in the top of the third when one-out base hits by Tyler Lamora and Cameron Slack were followed by a two-out, two-run single up the middle by Dylan Slack.
Unfortunately for Cumberland, the all-stars collected just six hits in that game, “and I didn’t like our approach at the plate, and we talked a lot of about it in between games,” added Lamora, who wanted to see his players “not worry about the strike zone and go after something that they could hit.”
After Johnston took its quick lead on a two-out, two-run line single to right-center by Aiden Neil, Cumberland went right to work in its half of the inning and saw its first seven batters reach base.
Tyler Lamora led off by reaching base on an infield error, and after Cameron Slack singled to right, Ryan Amaral lined the first pitch he saw into center for a base hit that drove in Lamora. Dylan Slack was then grazed on the helmet by a change-up, and Paxton Chenevert gave the all-stars the lead with a long two-run double to right.
After Dylan Slack scored on a wild pitch, base hits by Evan Vitti and Pedro Cardoso kept the rally going. Lamora later added a sacrifice fly that allowed Vitti to tag up and score, and Cameron Slack, who finished the contest by going 3-for-4, capped the rally with a two-run line single to left.
Cumberland’s pitching staff, meanwhile, kept Johnston off the board, as Amaral worked the first three innings to pick up the victory, Cameron Slack pitched the fourth and fifth innings, and Cardoso retired three of the four batters he faced in the sixth.
Keeping an eye on his staff’s pitch counts, especially with the potential to play three games this week, was fresh on Lamora’s mind throughout the game, “and in my head, I was figuring out pitching rotations so I could make sure I had arms for Friday and hopefully Saturday,” he added.
The Cumberland ages 8-10 all-stars also found themselves having to battle its way out of the losers’ bracket in its state tournament at the Chariho Little League’s Dow Field after dropping a 7-5 loss to Cranston Western in Sunday night’s winners’ bracket finals.
Cumberland had rolled to an 8-0 victory over Bristol’s King Philip Little League in its tourney opener last Saturday afternoon, but endured one bad inning in its matchup with Cranston Western that proved to be its downfall.
Cranston Western took a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as its first eight batters reached base and five of them delivered base hits. Cumberland came back with two runs in the second and fifth and another one in the third, but Cranston Western added an insurance run in its half of the fifth and held on the rest of the way.
William McCarthy and William Walkowski each collected a single and a double for Cumberland, and reliever Jamison O’Brien tossed 4 1/3 innings of solid relief, yielding just Cranston Western’s fifth-inning run.
Cumberland was scheduled to face King Philip again on Tuesday in the losers’ bracket finals, and the winner of that game was back in action the following night, needing to defeat Cranston Western twice in order to win the title.
As for the Cumberland Junior Division (ages 13-15) all-stars, they were able to win their tournament opener at Smithfield’s Whipple Field last Tuesday, July 19, by defeating champion Barrington, 11-8, in a marathon game that took three hours to complete.
But three nights later, Cumberland absorbed a 15-3 loss in the winners’ bracket finals to Cranston East, and on Tuesday night, the all-stars were slated to battle Chariho. The winner of that game was slated to face Cranston East for the title on Wednesday and hoping to force a winner-take-all game the following night.
