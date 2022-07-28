NORTH PROVIDENCE – Its backs against the wall, the Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team came out swinging in its losers’ bracket game of the double-elimination state tournament against Johnston on Monday night at the North Providence Little League’s Romano Field.

Down by a 2-0 score after a half inning of play, Cumberland marched 12 batters to the plate and collected six hits in an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the first that propelled the locals to an 8-2 victory and a spot in Wednesday night’s losers’ bracket finals against North Kingstown/Wickford.

