FRAMINGHAM, Mass. – Cumberland’s Hannah Guerin, who is a sophomore on the Framingham State University women’s lacrosse team that recently captured the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference championship, was named the MASCAC’s Offensive Player of the Year last week by the conference’s office.
The Rams, who will play in the upcoming NCAA Division III Championships, received an outstanding season from Guerin, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2020 and earned First-Team All-State honors as a junior by scoring 61 goals for the CHS girls’ lacrosse team.
Guerin also landed First-Team All-Conference honors, as she led the MASCAC in points (88), was second in the conference in goals (59), and finished fourth in assists (29). In her two seasons with the Rams, she has totaled 88 goals, 45 assists, and 133 points.
