CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team hasn’t claimed a District IV championship in five years, but judging by their pool play scores in this summer’s six-team tournament, that might all change later this week.
Cumberland sewed up the top seed in tonight’s district semifinals by rolling past Woonsocket at Garvin Field for its fifth victory in as many games.
Prior to that game, Cumberland had outscored its first four opponents by a whopping 62-1 margin, and the team that produced the run was Lincoln last Friday night in their pool play matchup at Randy Hien Field. But while Lincoln produced its run in the bottom of the sixth inning, Cumberland scored early and often and came away with a 10-1 victory.
The player of the game was Paxton Chenevert, who not only picked up the win on the hill by pitching 5 2/3 innings of two-hit ball, striking out eight batters, but also belted a solo home run to left field in the top of the third inning and knocked in another run in the first to help give his team a 6-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings of play.
Tyler Lamora also gave the offense a lift by collecting a double and a run-scoring single and scoring twice, and Ryan Amaral and Cameron Slack also drove in runs with base hits.
Cumberland had kicked off last week’s pool play with a 13-0 win over Smithfield that was halted after four innings by the mercy rule and saw Slack and Chenevert team up to pitch a superb one-hitter and strike out 11 batters. Each pitcher threw two innings, and Chenevert struck out five of the seven batters he faced.
Offensively, Lamora belted solo home runs in the first and third innings to spark Smithfield’s lineup, and Slack followed Lamora’s first homer with a solo shot of his own and added a run-scoring double. Amaral added two hits and as many RBIs.
The following night, Cumberland hosted Burrillville at Garvin Field and cruised to a 10-0 triumph that was also stopped after four innings were in the books by the mercy rule and saw Amaral and Pedro Cardoso team up to pitch a three-hitter.
Slack bashed a two-run homer in the opening inning to give Cumberland the early momentum, and Cardoso delivered his biggest hit of the tourney with a two-run single in the fourth.
While Cumberland will host Smithfield (2-3) in tonight’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m., Lincoln will take a 4-1 pool play record into tonight’s 7:30 p.m. semis at Hien Field against Woonsocket (3-2), which suffered a 7-5 loss to Lincoln on Sunday night at Lajoie Field, despite coming back from a 6-0 deficit after four innings of play.
Lincoln had opened the tournament with a 14-3 victory over Burrillville and a 16-0 win over North Smithfield.
In the District IV’s ages 8-10 tournament, Cumberland also wrapped up its pool play with a 5-0 record and signs that the all-stars could also strike gold in this weekend’s championship game. In its five games, Cumberland had outscored its opponents by a 94-7 margin.
Lincoln also wrapped up pool play with a 4-1 record that saw the all-stars outscore its opponents, 51-6. Cumberland had blanked Lincoln, 6-0, in their meeting on July 6, as Ben Ascoli supplied the heroics by pitching a two-hit shutout.
In tonight’s 5:30 p.m. semifinals, Cumberland will host Burrillville (2-3) and Lincoln will welcome Scituate-Foster (3-2) to town. The ages 8-10 and 11-12 championship games are scheduled for Saturday at times and a site to be announced.
As for the ages 10-11 tournament, pool play began the week before the Fourth of July and ended last Saturday night, with Cumberland grabbing a 12-0 victory over Lincoln at Hien Field to improve its record to 4-1 and clinch the second seed in the semifinals.
In Monday’s semis, Smithfield, which went 5-0 and outscored its opponents by a 66-5 count, cruised to an easy victory over Glocester (2-3), while Cumberland defeated Scituate-Foster (3-2). Cumberland and Smithfield were scheduled to face each other for the district banner on Wednesday night at Whipple Field.
