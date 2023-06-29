CUMBERLAND – Baseball fans who were still basking in the glow of Cumberland High’s state title didn’t have to wait long to see some of the area’s brightest young stars begin their own quests for championship glory.
The District 4 Little League tournament got underway on Monday night, with six of the seven teams in the Major Division’s ages 11-12 division stepping onto the diamond for their pool play openers.
The Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s all-stars, who won their first state title in five years last summer and welcome back Timothy Bradley, Pedro Cardoso, and Colby Pare from that team; Lincoln, which is seeking its first District IV since 2018; and Smithfield, which won the ages 10-11 division last year, headline the marquee division.
The ages 11-12 and 8-10 divisions each have seven teams in them, and each team will play six pool play games to determine the four that will take the field for the semifinals.
Only three teams are in the ages 10-11 division, Cumberland, Lincoln, and Smithfield, but they will face each other three times for the right to earn an automatic berth in the title game, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 15.
“I don’t believe anyone in our state guarantees this many games in a district format,” remarked Cumberland Little League president Michael Colucci. “To us, it’s all about our players and teams having a great Little League baseball experience.”
The Junior Division for players ages 13-14, meanwhile, has four teams, Cumberland, Smithfield, Woonsocket, and Burrillville, and they will play each other once, beginning Friday, July 7. They will then play in the semifinals on Friday, July 14, and like the ages 10-11 division, they will hold its championship game the following day.
The semifinals for the 11-12 and 8-10 divisions, meanwhile, are scheduled for Saturday, July 15, and the finals will be held the following day.
Rounding out the ages 11-12 division are North Smithfield, Woonsocket, Scituate-Foster, and Burrillville. Monday’s opening round of pool play games saw Woonsocket host Lincoln, North Smithfield visit Smithfield, and Cumberland also hit the road to battle Scituate-Foster, and on Wednesday, pool play continued with Lincoln taking on Scituate-Foster, Cumberland playing Smithfield, and Woonsocket visiting Burrillville.
Next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Cumberland will visit Burrillville at Peck Field, North Smithfield will travel to Woonsocket’s Lajoie Field, and Smithfield will be at Scituate-Foster’s Gorham Field. Lincoln doesn’t return to action until two nights later, when the ballclub hosts Burrillville at Randy Hien Field.
In the 8-10 division, the seven teams are Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, Glocester, Scituate-Foster, Burrillville, and Woonsocket, and six of the teams will be in action tonight at 5:30 p.m., with Smithfield hosting Burrillville at Whipple Field, Glocester welcoming Lincoln to Acotes Field, and Cumberland playing host to Woonsocket at Garvin Field.
That tournament began its pool play on Tuesday night, with Woonsocket facing Glocester, Lincoln contesting Smithfield, and Scituate-Foster visiting Burrillville.
Here’s a look at the players who are on the Little League all-star rosters for Lincoln and Cumberland:
Lincoln’s ages 11-12 all-stars: Caden Belisle, Ethan Cline, Jack Crohan, William Danis, Michael Denham, Nicholas Harriman, Brody Leibl-Cote, Daniel Lengyel Jr., Gracin Mackall, Maddox Mellen, Max Roddy, and Ryan Skodras.
Lincoln’s ages 10-11 all-stars: Cam Almeida, Liam Belisle, Ben Brunelle, Matt Burke, Ben Clute, Al DeMarco, Jay Gonsalves, Lucas Holzinger, Logan McDonnell, Chase Moraton, Travon Pina, and Jackson Therien.
Lincoln’s ages 8-10 all-stars: Connor Albert, Melissa Burke, Beau Horton, Luke Horton, Asher Joslin-White, Reed Kleamovich, Cameron McKiernan, Blake Mello, Gavin Nelson, Jonathan Posada, Zachary Prosnitz, and Connor Savoie.
Cumberland’s ages 11-12 all-stars: Nathan Ackley, Flynn Allen, James Arthurs, Timothy Bradley, Pedro Cardoso, Rocque Dutil, Drew Dyment, Joseph Nicastro, Colby Pare, Robert Shaughnessy, Cameryn Tejada, and Nicolas Terlato.
Cumberland’s ages 10-11 all-stars: Bennett Ascoli, Joshua Blanchard, Wesley Hendricks, Cole Jacobson, Cameron Kurbec, Dylan Lincourt, Cooper Lyons, William McCarthy, Ryan Poloski, Tate Rokian, Jacob Weldon, and William Walkowski.
Cumberland’s ages 8-10 all-stars: Griffin Allen, Myles Bickerstaff, Massimo Chavez, Kasen Chenevert, Aires DaGraca, Ryan Dube, Bentley Flanagan, Jakob Hosney, Jamison O’Brien, Beck Persson, Caleb Velarde, and Landon Weld.
District IV will also host the Senior Division (ages 15-18) state tournament next week, with Woonsocket’s Renaud Field hosting games next Wednesday and Thursday at 5:30 and 8 p.m. and the action switching to Bentley Field that Saturday and Sunday for 1 p.m. starts. In a few weeks, Lincoln will begin preparations to host the ages 8-10’s state tourney.
