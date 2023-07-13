CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland, Lincoln, and Smithfield Little Leagues will have their Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball teams vying for the District IV championship in Saturday’s semifinals.
They will be the top three seeds, but they will have to wait until tonight’s pool play finales to figure out which seeds they will clinch and where and when they will play.
Thanks to 5 2/3 superb no-hit innings by ace pitcher Pedro Cardoso, Cumberland posted a 4-1 victory over Lincoln late Tuesday night at Garvin Field that handed the visitors their first loss of the tournament.
Smithfield, meanwhile, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Woonsocket at Whipple Field to hike its record to 5-0 and keep them a game ahead of Cumberland and Lincoln, which were 4-1, in the pool play standings.
Today at 5:30 p.m., Smithfield will host Lincoln and Cumberland will visit two-win North Smithfield at Pacheco Park. While Cumberland is expected to defeat N.S., there will be a lot of attention on the other matchup.
If Smithfield defeats Lincoln, it will lock up the top seed in the semis and host either Scituate-Foster and Burrillville, which will face each other tonight at Scituate’s Gorham Park in a game that could decide the fourth seed.
Cumberland will receive the second seed, and Lincoln will receive the third, meaning they will renew acquaintances in the semifinals back at Garvin.
But if Lincoln tops Smithfield, it will create a three-way tie for first place. That means that the three seeds will be determined by the run differentials in their three head-to-head matchups.
Tuesday’s contest at Garvin Field was highlighted by the excellence of Cardoso, who struck out eight batters, walked one, didn’t allow a batted ball to reach the outfield, and saw his infielders make some solid plays behind him.
But with two outs in the top of the sixth inning and a runner on first via an infield error, Cumberland manager Ken Cardoso pulled Pedro, his son, from the mound. Why? He had reached 65 pitches, making him eligible to pitch an inning on Saturday should Cardoso’s services be needed in a close game.
Cam Tejada relieved Cardoso, but walked the next batter and yielded Michael Denham’s bloop single to center field that scored Brody Leibl-Cote from second. But Tejada shook that off and ended the game by inducing a comebacker to the mound.
Lincoln starting pitcher Gracin Mackall also pitched well, as he worked three-plus innings and gave up just one hit, but it was a two-out, opposite-field line single to left by Nathan Ackley that drove in Timothy Bradley, who drew a two-out walk and advanced to second when J.J. Nicastro got plunked by a pitch.
Mackall exited the game early so he could also pitch in Saturday’s semis, but Lincoln’s bullpen didn’t fare well in the fourth. Colby Pare drove in a run with a sharp single to right, and after a sacrifice fly to left by Tejada made it a 3-0 game, Robert Shaughnessy laced a two-out RBI single up the middle.
In the District IV’s ages 10-11 tournament, Cumberland will battle either Lincoln or Smithfield for the championship on Saturday night at a time and field to be announced.
Lincoln and Smithfield will battle in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. semifinals at Hien Field, but all signs point to Lincoln, which blasted Smithfield, 29-0, in their pool play game on Sunday night, easily advancing to the title game.
As for the District IV’s ages 8-10 tourney, most of the teams have two pool play games left, including Cumberland and Lincoln, which will play each other tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Hien Field.
Entering Wednesday night’s pool play action, Cumberland and Scituate-Foster boasted 4-0 records and were slated to play each other on Wednesday. Lincoln was 4-1 and Smithfield was 2-2, and they will join Cumberland and Scituate-Foster in the semis, which are scheduled for Saturday – the finals will be held the following afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.