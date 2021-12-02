ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Another member of the Magill family is making a splash on the regional running scene.
Cumberland’s Cooper Magill, who is a member of the Smithfield-based Sentinel Striders’ running club, captured first place in the boys’ ages 9-10 division in back-to-back USATF Junior Olympics championship races last month, the New England meet on Nov. 14 at Mine Falls Park in Nashua, N.H., and the Region 1 meet the following Sunday at Highland Park in nearby Attleboro.
“Cooper has really surprised me,” said Magill’s father, Chris, who is the head coach of the Saints’ cross country and track and field programs and a member of the Striders’ coaching staff. He has really improved since last year. Cooper is very fortunate that he is being coached by Coach Jeff Sousa, Coach Grace Henson, and Coach Josh Smith.”
Cooper appears to be following in the footsteps of his family members. Not only did his father excel as a runner at SRA and Iona College, but his brother, C.J., graduated from SRA this past spring after helping the Saints seize multiple Class C titles, and his brother, Connor, is a sophomore on the Cumberland High cross country team.
On his way to his multiple championships, Cooper also helped the Striders place second in the standings in the boys’ 9-10 division in both meets. He topped a field of 71 runners at the New England meet by covering the 1.86-mile course in a time of 11:18, and at the regional meet, he placed first out of 67 runners in 10:48.
Lincoln’s Maxton Miller, who also competes for the Striders, also had a superb meet at the New Englands, as he took second place in the boys’ ages 8-under division’s 1.24-mile race in a time of 8:41.
Also on hand at the meet was the North Cumberland Surge’s running club, which not only saw its girls’ 13-14 group take fourth place in its race, but a handful of runners finish among the top eight in their age divisions.
In the girls’ 13-14 race, Charli McCue, who less than a month earlier, captured the RIPCOA middle school state championship, took third place in her 2.48-mile race in a time of 15:11.
The boys’ 11-12 race, which covered 1.86 miles, saw Ethan Libby place fourth in 10:58 and Connor Giguere finish seventh in 11:11, and the girls’ 11-12 race saw Paytner Maher take eighth place in 11:42.
Also placing among the top 30 at the meet was Cumberland’s Jeff Souza, who ran for the Striders and finished 10th in the boys’ 11-12 race in 11:16, and Cumberland’s Cecilia Ludwig, another Striders runner who took 12th place in the girls’ 11-12 race in 11:52.
The Surge also received top-30 finishes from McKenna Maher (16th place, girls’ 11-12 division, 12:06), Jake Schonhoff (18th, boys’ 13-14, 14:31), Ryder Rivello (20th, boys’ 9-10, 12:46), Colin Peterson (21st, boys’ 13-14, 14:42), Lucy Biggs (21st, girls’ 13-14, 16:15), Chase Deffley (25th, boys’ 11-12, 11:48), and Nicolas Terlato (26th, boys’ 9-10, 13:00).
Locally, the Striders received a 21st-place finish from Anna Bianchi in the girls’ 11-12 division (12:11), and two runners who finished in the top 30 in the boys’ 13-14 race were Marcus Miller (15th, 14:28) and Noah Brown (26th, 14:48).
At the regional meet, Magill shared the spotlight with Ludwig, who chopped more than a minute off her time from the New England meet to win the girls’ 11-12 regional championship in her division in a time of 10:48.
Nearly winning a championship in the girls’ 13-14 race was McCue, who took second place in a time of 14:24 that was three seconds shy of the first-place finisher, and placing fourth in the boys’ 11-12 race was Libby in 10:18.
Cumberland High freshman Kiley DeFusco, who won the state freshman title and earned First-Team All-State honors for the Clippers this past fall, also competed in the girls’ 13-14 race for the Striders and took eighth place in a time of 14:55.
Three more local runners from the Striders also came away with top-20 finishes: Souza placed 12th in the boys’ 11-12 race in 10:41; Brown finished 14th in the boys’ 13-14 event in 14:01, and Bianchi took 17th place in the girls’ 11-12 race in 11:30.
For the Surge, Maher took 10th place in the girls’ 11-12 race in a time of 11:14 and Deffley placed 13th in the boys’ 11-12 race in 10:50.
In the boys’ 13-14 race, three Surge runners cracked the top 35: Schonhoff (13th place, 13:59), Peterson (24th, 14:22), and Shawn Murray (35th, 14:43), and in the girls’ race, Biggs finished 21st in 15:29 and Emily Bourke was three seconds behind her in 23rd place. McCue, Biggs, and Bourke helped the Surge again place fourth in the team standings.
Placing in the top 30 in the boys’ 9-10 division for the Surge were Terlato (24th, 12:12) and Rivello (27th, 12:23), and the Surge’s Gabriella Stoothoff also took 33rd place in the girls’ 11-12 race in a time of 12:19.
The next meet is the USATF National Championships on Saturday, Dec. 11, at scenic Bourbon County Park in Paris, Kent., and while the Surge do not plan to make the trip to the Bluegrass State, Magill, Ludwig, Souza, DeFusco, Bianchi, and Brown will head a group of 17 Striders that will compete on the Junior Olympics’ biggest stage. Magill and DeFusco earned All-American honors at this meet two years ago.
