Cumberland High senior Cole McCue, #76, shown in action at the state meet earlier this month, took first place in the boys’ high school division’s 3.1-mile race for the Sentinel Striders’ youth running club at the USATF New England Junior Olympic Championships on Nov. 13 at Deerfield Park.
SMITHFIELD – A day after placing in the top 45 for the Cumberland High boys’ cross country team at the New England championship meet, Cole McCue was back in action with the Sentinel Striders’ youth running club at the USATF New England Junior Olympic Championships on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Deerfield Park.
Competing in the boys’ high school division’s 3.1-mile race, the senior standout took first place in a time of 16:04.5 that edged the runner-up finisher, Ryan Fortin of Londonberry, N.H., by 0.7 of a second.
Fortin had finished fourth a weekend earlier in the New Hampshire state championship meet, and not far behind him was Lincoln High senior Nathan Evans, who took fifth place in 16:38.5. The Striders also easily placed first in the team standings, as they had eight of the top 13 runners in this race.
Several runners from Cumberland and Lincoln also enjoyed excellent races for the Striders, and four played key roles in helping them claim the boys’ ages 9-10 division. Placing in the top 40 of the 1.86-mile race were Logan Burke (14th), Maxon Miller (24th), Ryan Libby (36th), and Carter Stoothoff (39th).
The Striders also took second place in the girls’ ages 11-12 division’s 1.86-mile race, and five local runners placed in the top 45: Milania Rodriguez (17th), Shea Maher (22nd), Natalie Crawford (25th), Charlotte Pryor (36th), and McKenna Maher (44th).
In the boys’ ages 13-14 division, the Striders took third place, and their top two runners were Noah Brown, who placed ninth by touring the 2.48-mile race in 14:06.7, and Ethan Libby, who finished 11th in 14:10.2. Chase Deffley (23rd place), Will Souza (24th), Brayden Rivello (30th) were also in the top 30.
Taking seventh places for the Striders in their respective races were Cooper Magill, who competed in the boys’ 11-12 division’s 1.86-mile race and clocked a time of 10:41.6, and RIPCOA middle school state champion Cece Ludwig, who posted a time of 15:36.1 in the girls’ 13-14 division’s 2.48-mile race.
Also placing in the top 50 of their races were Carter Stoothoff (33rd) in the girls’ 9-10 division, Jonathan Stowik (38th) in the boys’ 11-12 group, and Anna Bianchi (18th), Gabriella Stoothoff (29th), Paynter Maher (31st), Carolina Terlato (41st), and Riley Burke (50th) in the girls’ 13-14 group.
The Sentinels returned to action earlier this week at the USATF Region 1 Junior Olympic Championships in North Berwick, Maine.
