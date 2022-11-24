Cole McCue runs with pack
Buy Now

Cumberland High senior Cole McCue, #76, shown in action at the state meet earlier this month, took first place in the boys’ high school division’s 3.1-mile race for the Sentinel Striders’ youth running club at the USATF New England Junior Olympic Championships on Nov. 13 at Deerfield Park.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

SMITHFIELD – A day after placing in the top 45 for the Cumberland High boys’ cross country team at the New England championship meet, Cole McCue was back in action with the Sentinel Striders’ youth running club at the USATF New England Junior Olympic Championships on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Deerfield Park.

Competing in the boys’ high school division’s 3.1-mile race, the senior standout took first place in a time of 16:04.5 that edged the runner-up finisher, Ryan Fortin of Londonberry, N.H., by 0.7 of a second.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.