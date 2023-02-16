CUMBERLAND – When it comes to high school rivalries in this part of the state, you will be hard pressed to find many that possess the same spirit and energy that the Cumberland and Lincoln boys’ and girls’ swim teams bring to the pool each winter.
The crowds at the MacColl YMCA and Cumberland High’s Bruce Calvert Aquatic Center are usually overflowing, seasonal-best times are displayed up and down the scoresheet, and both head coaches, Cumberland’s Rod McGarry and Lincoln’s Tom DiIorio, tend to endure a sleepless night or two on the eve of their highly anticipated meetings.
“Win or lose, it’s great,” said DiIorio. “The competition, the fans, the loud noise in here – I love competing against them. I’m usually pretty quiet in our other meets, but today, I couldn’t stop talking. I was talking to my wife and I was talking to (assistant coach) Matt (Parenteau). The nerves and the anxiety are up because it’s such a big meet.”
DiIorio was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief after his teams and Cumberland faced each other last Tuesday, Feb. 7, in their Division I showdown on the Clippers’ campus. Last year, the Lions were able to sweep the Clippers in two close meets, including the girls’ event, which boiled down the final 400-yard freestyle relay, but this season, both schools came away with a victory.
The Cumberland boys snapped a 29-29 tie by ruling the final four events and ending up with a 57-37 victory that concluded their dual-meet season with a 5-2 record, and the Lincoln girls, which entered the meet with an 0-2-2 record, won seven of the meet’s 11 events to top the Clippers, 52-40.
“The best part about this meet, because this is such a great and healthy rivalry, is that there’s a lot of buildup,” said McGarry. “There’s a lot more nervous energy that goes into it. And there’s a lot of opportunity to prepare for what we think (DiIorio) will have for a lineup, and he can prepare for what he thinks we have, and then it’s just a prize fight from there.”
There wasn’t much drama in the girls’ meet, as the Lions, thanks to victories in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley from sophomore Emma Richards, rolled out to a 36-14 lead after six events and never looked back.
But the boys’ meet offered some suspense, especially in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as the Clippers’ squad of seniors William Brennan and Anderson Jacinto and freshmen Jaiden Pontbriand and Jarret Zito took first place in a time of 1:36.13 to give the Clippers a 36-32 lead that was their first of the night.
The Clippers then took control of the meet by sweeping the top two places in the next two events. In the 100-yard backstroke, senior Stephen Zerva seized the event in 1:00.75, and his classmate, Jackson Diehl, placed second, and finishing 1-2 in the 100-yard breaststroke were Jacinto in a time of 1:09.93 and sophomore Nathan Johnstad.
“Talking to Tom before the meet, we both put together three or four different lineups in preparation for the meet,” added McGarry. “If the score went one way at the beginning, what could we do to make some adjustments at the back half of the meet?”
“But our depth and our ability to stack the back half of the meet paid off,” he continued. “The strength of our boys’ team is upperclassmen, and these seniors have been in the same situation before for the past few years. We’ve won countless meets, especially before the pandemic, by two points, so I knew stacking the back half of the meet with these guys was the smartest way to go.”
Brennan, Jacinto, Zerva, and Zito also swam on the meet-ending 400-yard freestyle relay team that posted a time of 3:41.85, and speaking of Zito, he also captured the 50-yard (23.21 seconds) and 500-yard (5:22.81) freestyle events.
Another talented 9th-grader, Holden Brown, was also a double winner for Lincoln in the other two freestyle events – the 100 in 49.97 seconds and the 200 in 1:50.35 – and he helped the 200-yard medley relay team of seniors Luke Abrahamson and Ryan Allen win the meet’s opening event in 1:46.28. Abrahamson also captured the 100-yard butterfly in 57.93 seconds and the 200-yard I.M. in 2:13.29.
In the girls’ meet, Richards clocked winning times of 1:05.41 in the butterfly and 2:26.37 in the I.M., and her teammate, senior Olivia Nault also won the 50-yard (25.89 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (58.34) freestyle events.
Lincoln’s other first places came from senior Andrea Alonzo (100-yard backstroke, 1:07.13), the 200-yard medley relay team of seniors Sophia Alonzo and Andrea Alonzo, Richards, and Nault (1:59.37), and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Sequoia Drolet, Sophia Alonzo, Nault, and Richards (1:49.59).
Cumberland freshman Kaitlyn Samek had an excellent meet in the freestyle events, as she won the 200-yard event in a time of 2:05.20 and the 500 in 5:45.32, and also winning events for the hosts were junior Payton Walmsley (100-yard breaststroke, 1:13.73) and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of sophomores Kiley DeFusco and Julia Ames, freshman Julia Nault, and Samek (4:09.41).
“I knew this was going to be a big meet,” added DiIorio. “It always has been. I remember 16 or 17 years ago, when I came into this meet, coaching Lincoln, (noticing that) almost half the Cumberland team were kids that I coached since they were eight, and trying not to root for them. It’s a fantastic meet. I love it.”
Both the the Clippers and Lions will be back in action at this weekend’s Division I championship meets at Roger Williams University, with the boys’ meet taking place on Saturday at 9 a.m., and the girls swimming the following day at the same time. The state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday, March 3, at Brown University.
