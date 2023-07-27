LINCOLN – Survive and advance. That was the mission statement of the Cumberland Little League’s Major Division ages 8-10 and 9-11 all-star baseball teams on Sunday, less than 24 hours after both teams dropped two-run decisions in their respective double-elimination state tournament openers.
Survive their losers’ bracket games against a tough opponent, and advance to Tuesday night’s losers’ bracket finals. Survive that showdown, and advance to tonight’s championship round.
While the 9-11 all-stars made a short drive to Cranston East Little League’s Beachmont Field for their tournament, the 8-10 all-stars felt right at home at Lincoln’s Randy Hien Field for their tourney.
Unfortunately for the 8-10s, they were unable to top defending state champion Cranston Western in their noon opener last Saturday. No thanks to a pair of unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning and three unearned runs in the fifth, Cumberland suffered a tough 9-7 loss.
“We just made uncharacteristic errors,” said Cumberland manager Brian Flanagan. “I thought they were nervous for the first time, which is fine because they’re so young. We were here on Friday night and we practiced for a half hour and it was a big deal, and (in last Saturday’s game) I think they could sense it was a bigger moment. I saw looks on our faces for the first time where they were a little wide-eyed.”
But despite being down by a 9-4 score after 5 1/2 innings, Cumberland nearly pulled off a big comeback in its final at-bats. Beck Persson’s third hit of the day – a run-scoring single to right – helped Cumberland cut its deficit to two runs, and with one out, the all-stars found themselves with runners in scoring position, but Cranston Western retired the next two batters to escape with the win.
“The team we played is really good, but we stuck with them,” added Flanagan. “We said (before the bottom of the sixth) that whatever happens this inning sets the tone for the rest of their tournament and then we put up a really good inning.”
Down, but not out, Cumberland came back on Sunday night to beat Barrington, 7-1, and last Saturday’s game, “showed me a lot because they were ready to play,” added Flanagan. “We came out today and played the defense that we normally play, and I was proud to see them respond the way they responded.”
Three pitchers, A.J. DaGraca, Grayson Allen, and Jamie O’Brien, teamed up to limit Barrington to seven hits and combine for five strikeouts and only two walks. A.J. DaGraca picked up the win by pitching the first 2 1/3 innings, and he drove in the game’s first run in the top of the first inning with a two-out single to center.
“We have to keep guys ready for the next game,” admitted Flanagan. “All three pitched well and I didn’t want to take them out, but we had to keep them under 35 (pitches) so they could be available, and it couldn’t have worked out better for all three of them.”
Offensively, Jake Hosney led the way with a single, double, and triple from the cleanup spot in the lineup, and his bases-clearing triple in the third sparked a five-run rally that gave his team a 6-0 lead and control of the game. Bentley Flanagan also added two hits and scored twice.
Cumberland was back in action on Tuesday, facing Westerly National in the losers’ bracket final. Westerly National held a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning when that night’s rain postponed the game. It was scheduled to resume on Wednesday night.
The winner of that matchup will head to tonight’s 6:30 p.m. finals against Cranston Western. If Cranston Western loses tonight’s matchup, then a winner-take-all showdown will be held the following night at the same time.
The 9-11 all-stars, meanwhile, suffered a 6-4 defeat to Cranston Western in its tournament opener last Saturday afternoon, but came back on Sunday to roll past South Kingstown, 10-1.
And on Tuesday night, Cumberland beat the rain and a tough opponent, Bristol/Warren, by a 9-4 score in the losers’ bracket final, and the all-stars will now oppose Cranston Western in tonight’s 5:30 p.m. matchup. Like the 8-10 tournament, should Cranston Western lose tonight’s game, then a winner-take-all battle will be on tap the following night at the same time.
Ryan Poloski did a little of everything to help Cumberland defeat Bristol/Warren. Not only did he pitch five strong innings to pick up the win, but he also collected a hit and drove in two runs.
Josh Blanchard also had a hit and two runs batted in, and Wes Hendricks helped shut the door on Bristol/Warren by pitching a solid sixth inning. Also playing well defensively was shortstop Jacob Weldon, and Tate Roklan, the last batter in the lineup, drew two key walks, one with the bases loaded, to give Cumberland an offensive spark.
In Cumberland’s victory over South Kingstown, Bennett Ascoli was the winning pitcher, as he worked 4 1/3 marvelous innings, struck out four batters, and yielded an unearned run. Cooper Lyons worked the final 1 1/3 innings and fanned three batters along the way.
Offensively, Dylan Lincourt and Lyons each collected two hits to lead Cumberland, and defensively, Poloski, Blanchard, William Walkowski, and Cam Kurbec made stellar defensive plays.
The loss to Cranston Western saw Lincourt pitch well in defeat and also help his cause at the plate with three hits. Hendricks, Will McCarthy, and Cole Jacobson also chipped in with great defensive plays.
