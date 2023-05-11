CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams were determined to not let the Northern Division championship plaques slip out of Tucker Field on Sunday.
Hosting the divisional event on a sunny afternoon that saw temperatures reach the low 80s, the Clippers swept the boys’ and girls’ meets for the first time since 2019. The girls seized their fourth straight divisional title by scoring 196.5 points, and the boys won their first championship in four years by tallying 204 for their highest point total since 2015.
No Cumberland High athlete enjoyed a meet as fantastic as senior thrower Alyssa Yankee. The three-time state champion won the girls’ shot put with a throw of 39 feet, two inches and claimed the discus and took fourth place in the hammer with identical throws of 124-4. She also won the discus by more than 27 feet and the shot put by more than eight.
Junior Brianna Landry also had a fabulous meet that saw her tally 21.5 points in the jumping events and help the 4x100 relay team of junior Grace Bleyer and freshmen Safiatou Ba and Molly Enestvedt capture its event in 52.39 seconds. Landry placed second in the long (17-1/2) and triple (33-11 1/2) jumps and tied for third place in the high jump (4-5).
Bleyer added 20 more points by placing second in the 100-meter dash in 12.8 seconds and finishing third in the long jump with a 16-foot-6 leap and the triple jump in 33-7.
The girls’ team added 18 points in the 1,500 when senior Grace Carr won the event with a time of 4:45.61 and sophomore Kiley DeFusco placed second 3.08 seconds behind her, and in the 3,000, freshman Charlie McCue was the winner in 11:31.63 and junior Summer Sartini finished third in 12:09.16.
Carr and McCue also helped the 4x400 relay team of junior Olivia Costa and sophomore Catalina Gomez-Velez win its event in a time of 4:10.97 that topped the runner-up squad by 14.49 seconds.
Another victory came from Gomez-Velez in the 300-meter hurdles (52.07 seconds). Cumberland also grabbed the second and third places in the pole vault behind juniors Leila Chowning (seven feet) and Grace Belt (6 1/2 feet), and adding runner-up finishes were juniors Rose Tuomisto in the 800 (2:30.50), sophomore Payton Goulding in the shot put (30-11 1/4), and Costa in the 400 (1:02.72).
Lincoln, which took fifth place with 49 points, was led by senior Jillian Leahy, who captured the hammer with a 160-foot throw (that won the event by nearly 19 feet) and placed second in the discus in 96-5 as part of a 20-point afternoon.
The Lions’ best performance on the track came from their 4x400 relay team of junior Sequoia Drolet, sophomores Elizabeth Alger and Meredith Sammon-Burns, and freshman Zoe Gaitanis, which finished third in a time of 11:27.88.
In the boys’ meet, the Clippers’ best event was the 3,000, as they swept the top three spots behind sophomore Sam Henderson (9:31.45), junior Kaiden Moran (9:36.11), and senior Cole McCue (9:44.59). McCue also won the 800 in a time of 1:59.87.
They also took four of the top eight spots in the 1,500, with junior William O’Shea capturing the race in 4:07.28, and his classmate, Nolan Rogalski, placing fourth in 4:18.56, as well as four of the top nine spots in the 400, as senor Ryan Bourke took first place in 51.53 seconds and junior Benjamin Roderick finished fourth in 53.44.
The Clippers also scored 22 points in the relay events, and leading the way in that department was the 4x800 team of junior Connor Magill, freshman Jake Schonhoff, O’Shea, and McCue, which captured its race in a time of 8:38.51, and the 4x400 squad of seniors Steven Zacaro and Sam Kucal, Bourke, and Roderick, which placed second in 3:37.92 and missed winning the race by 0.37 of a second.
Cumberland also received 21 points from senior Ian Trigo, who finished second in the triple jump (39-10 1/2) and third in the 110-meter (16.46 seconds) and 300-meter (43.59 seconds) hurdles.
In the throwing events, the Clippers were led by senior Patrick Conserve’s victory in the shot put (48-3 1/2), senior Joe Chesney runner-up finish in the discus (143-2), and senior Jared Ptaszek’s third place in the 12-pound hammer (172-4). Ptaszek’s PR throw (by nearly 7 1/2 feet) moved him from 45th to 36th place in the national rankings.
Cumberland also saw junior Alex Dwyer win the high jump with a 5-foot-10 leap, junior Marco Sousa place second in the pole vault at 10 feet, and Magill finish third in the 800 in a time of 2:04.12.
Lincoln also placed third in the boys’ meet for the fourth time in the last five years with 139 points, and once again, the Lions’ throwers led the way and scored more than half the points.
Senior Christian Toro had a meet to remember, as the country’s top-ranked thrower tallied 36 points by winning the hammer (210-6) and discus (151-8) and placing second in the shot put (45-3/4) and javelin (152-6).
Junior Tyler Durang finished a distant second to Toro in the hammer with his 178-foot-10 throw, and he also placed third in the discus (132-9) and shot (44-11 1/2) as part of a 23-point performance. Junior Mitchell Murtha added 14 points by placing in the top five in the shot, discus, and hammer.
The Lions also prospered in the sprints, as junior Kameron Clemetson (11.27 seconds) and freshman Jayden Rodrigues (11.32) took the top two places in the 100-yard dash, and Rodrigues (23.34) and Clemetson (23:53) finished third and fourth in the 200.
Lincoln’s 4x100 relay team of seniors Jayson Roy and Oliver Fillion, Clemetson, and Rodrigues also placed second in 45.88 seconds, and the 4x400 squad of senior Nathan Evans, junior Samuel Rodrigues, Roy, and Fillion took third place in 3:43.53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.