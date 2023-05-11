Alyssa Yankee throws hammer
Buy Now

Cumberland senior Alyssa Yankee won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 2 inches and captured the discus and took fourth place in the hammer with identical throws of 124 feet, 4 inches. She won the discus by more than 27 feet and the shot put by more than 8.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams were determined to not let the Northern Division championship plaques slip out of Tucker Field on Sunday.

Hosting the divisional event on a sunny afternoon that saw temperatures reach the low 80s, the Clippers swept the boys’ and girls’ meets for the first time since 2019. The girls seized their fourth straight divisional title by scoring 196.5 points, and the boys won their first championship in four years by tallying 204 for their highest point total since 2015.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.