LINCOLN – For a young baseball team that’s only been outdoors four times this spring, Cumberland High will certainly embrace its Division I season-opening victory over Lincoln High on Monday afternoon at Chet Nichols Field.
Starting pitcher Michael Bradshaw and reliever Cam Harthan teamed up to throw a five-hitter for the Clippers, who rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth inning and held on the rest of the way for a 6-3 victory.
The win a big one for the Clippers, who have just one full-time returning starter back from last spring’s team, Harthan, who began the game in center field and led the way offensively by going 3-for-5 with a two-run single that capped the fifth-inning rally.
And not only were a handful of players making their first varsity starts, but they were doing so with just one outdoor practice under their belts, as well as two exhibition games last week against Woonsocket High and La Salle Academy.
“We’re still trying to figure things out, and that’s why this (win) was huge,” said Cumberland head coach Jared Cardoso.
The Lions, meanwhile, are also fielding a young, inexperienced ballclub this spring, but they had their chances to pull out a victory, as well as escape the top of the fifth with a triple play.
Down by a 3-2 score after four innings of play, the Clippers quickly loaded the bases in the fifth and eventually tied the score when reliever Marcus Mensah walked Alex Iannuccilli with the bases loaded.
Adam Vartanian was then called up to score Luke Plumer from third with a suicide squeeze bunt, but his bunt turned into a soft liner back to Mensah.
Plumer was halfway between home and third, and the runner on second, Andy Mastin, was almost on third when Mensah caught the bunt. But Mensah threw the ball wide of the bag, and Plumer and Mastin were able to return with ease.
That brought the top of the order to the plate, and after Scott Penney drew a walk to plate Plumer with the go-ahead run, Harthan came through with a two-out, two-run single on a full-count pitch.
“That could have been a rough one,” added Cardoso. “We were trying to manufacture runs with that, so obviously, that’s something we have to work on.”
“We made some mental mistakes,” admitted Lincoln head coach Steve Reynolds Sr. “We have a relatively young team, so we’ll learn from them and we won’t make the same mistakes next time.”
The Lions, who received multiple hits from their leadoff batter, Elijah Moffat, broke out to a 3-0 lead in the home half of the first on a run-scoring infield single by Ryan Allen and a two-out infield error that brought home two more runs.
But the Clippers sliced their deficit to a run in the third, as a botched rundown by the Lions set the stage for a sharp two-run single to right by Plumer, who along with Penney, reached base three times via two singles and a walk.
Bradshaw, meanwhile, picked up the win by shaking off his rough start to pitch five innings of three-hit ball, striking out five batters and allowing two batters – both in the first inning – and no earned runs.
“Mike cruised,” said Cardoso. “He had back-to-back innings with under 10 pitches, and that was huge. That saved us right there.”
Harthan picked up the save, as the southpaw struck out five batters, giving up two singles and a walk along the way.
Weather permitting, both teams will wrap up their home-and-away series today at 4 p.m. at Tucker Field. Next week, the Clippers will take on Pilgrim in their two-game series, while the Lions will face D-I newcomer East Greenwich.
