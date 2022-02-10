CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Recreation Department is sponsoring a youth baseball clinic for children ages 9-12, which will begin this weekend and take place the next three Saturdays at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center.
Each session of the clinic will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon., and masks will be required at all times. The clinic will focus on fielding, hitting, throwing and pitching, as well as preparing children for the upcoming Little League season.
The clinic will feature coaches from the Cumberland High, North Cumberland Middle School, and McCourt Middle School baseball teams, and players from those teams will also serve as assistant clinicians.
The fee for the clinic is $75 for players ages 9-12, and the fee includes a clinic T-shirt. To register, visit the Cumberland Recreation Department during business hours at 4097 Diamond Hill Road. For more information, call 401-334-9996.
