CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Recreation Department is sponsoring two youth baseball clinics for children ages 6-12 this winter at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center.
The first one, which is for children ages 6-8, will be held on the last two Saturdays of the month (Jan. 22 and 29), and the second one, which is for children ages 9-12, will take place on the last three Saturdays of February (Feb. 12, 19, and 26). Each session will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon., and masks will be required at all times.
The clinic will focus on fielding, hitting, throwing and pitching, as well as preparing children for the upcoming Little League season.
The clinic will feature coaches from the Cumberland High, North Cumberland Middle School, and McCourt Middle School baseball teams, and players from those teams will also serve as assistant clinicians.
The fee for the clinic is $50 for players ages 6-8 and $75 for players ages 9-12, and the fee includes a clinic T-shirt. To register, visit the Cumberland Recreation Department during business hours at 4097 Diamond Hill Road. For more information, call 401-334-9996.
