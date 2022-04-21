CUMBERLAND – For nearly a quarter of a century, Cumberland and Lincoln locked horns in one of the state’s best rivalries on the Division I high school softball scene. But unfortunately, that came to an end last season when the Lions dropped to D-II after totaling just three wins in their final two seasons in D-I.
But last Saturday afternoon at Tucker Field, the Clippers hosted the Lions in a non-league game that turned into an entertaining thriller. Lincoln battled back from an 8-0 deficit after three innings of play to dramatically tie the score, but Cumberland walked off with a 9-8 triumph that saw junior first baseman Reilly Austin produce the game-winning hit with a run-scoring single down the first-base line.
The victory was a huge one for the Clippers, who along with the Lions, used this game to get different players onto the field. Cumberland had opened its season with an 0-4 record, including two-run losses to East Providence and La Salle Academy to start its D-I season.
“It feels great,” Cumberland head coach Marty Crowley said of his team’s first win. “Lincoln is well coached; Alyssa (McCoart) is a great coach and runs a top-caliber program over there. People don’t remember that Lincoln was our rival. It’s a bordering town, and we’ve had a lot of good battles with them. Luckily, we came out on top today.”
The Lions, who came into this game with a 1-3 record against their Division II-North opponents, battled back from its eight-run deficit by picking up five runs in the top of the fourth inning and three in the seventh to tie the score.
“Our girls never gave up,” Lincoln head coach Alyssa McCoart noted. “We made things happen, we put the ball in play, and we got runners on. We took advantage of situational plays, and we took extra bases when we could. It was an overall team effort; I’m very proud of them in that aspect.”
“We were up 8-0, and maybe we relaxed a little bit too much,” said Crowley. “(Lincoln) kept playing hard, a credit to them, but I’m happy for our kids being resilient and coming out with the win.”
Sophomore transfer student Gigi Torres was on the mound for the Lions and still firing away in the bottom of the seventh. Cumberland’s Sophia Ziniti led off with a walk, and Erin Bessette re-entered the game and ran for her at first. Allison Casavant was then hit by a pitch, and after a passed ball advanced the runners, Caitlin McVeigh walked to load the bases.
Austin then stepped to the plate and belted a hard grounder down the first-base line that took a funny hop around the base, but stayed fair, and allowed Bessette to easily score the winning run.
“Reilly is a player,” Crowley said about Austin, who collected nine hits, two of them home runs, and six RBIs in the Clippers’ first four games. “She works everyday, 12 months out of the year, and it really shows. She has a good bat, and we’re happy she’s wearing blue and white.”
Austin led the Clippers offensively with three hits and four runs batted in; Casavant added two hits, scored twice, and knocked in a run, and junior Kaitlyn Berger drove in two runs to help Cumberland take its 8-0 lead by scoring twice in the first two innings and four runs in the third.
But the Lions came back with their five-run rally in the fourth, which was capped by a bases-loaded triple by junior Morgan White, and three innings later, they tied the score. Lexi Noel led off with a walk and scored on Tayla Valentin’s triple to left. Valentin then came home on a line single to left by Lauren Cipriano, and moments later, Cipriano scored the tying run by tagging up on a flyball to right by Emma Such.
Despite allowing the Lions back into the game, the Clippers avoided extra innings by answering back in their half of the inning, and they were rewarded with a ‘W’ for their efforts.
“We were 0-4 coming in and we’re better than that,” Crowley added. “We’ve been in a lot of games. Today, we talked about playing well in all three phases: pitching, defense and hitting. We did that for a while, and we need to continue doing that to be successful going forward.”
The Clippers, who have three pitchers on their staff this season, sent Caroline “C.C.” Lanzi to the mound to make her first start of the season after coming back from an injury. She went five innings, giving up five runs on two hits and five walks while striking out seven batters. Jill Ryone ended up picking up the win in relief.
The Clippers, whose senior captains are Emily Lanoue, Jenna Rivers, Quinn Reilly, and Ziniti, graduated nine seniors from last season’s 11-8 team and have only one returning starter, Austin, who can also pitch.
“Regardless, our team is our team,” noted Crowley. “And we have a great group of kids. We have good pitching, and good defense and our bats are starting to come around a little bit. We have a lot of good softball IQ kids, and we’re excited to see what lies ahead.”
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they returned to their D-I schedule on Monday afternoon, only to suffer a 7-1 loss to defending state champion Coventry. They will be back in action today with an 11 a.m. game at Tucker Field against North Kingstown, and on Saturday at 2 p.m., they will visit Chariho.
Lincoln, meanwhile, was scheduled to host Johnston on Wednesday afternoon at Saylesville Elementary School. Today at 11 a.m., they will take on Woonsocket at the Novans’ Cass Park, and on Saturday at 10 a.m., they will return to Woonsocket to visit Mount Saint Charles at the Mounties’ field.
