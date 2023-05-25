Cumberland High junior pitcher Jillian Ryone delivers a pitch against Scituate in Tuesday night’s regular-season finale at Manning Field. Ryone tossed a four-hitter, striking out six batters and allowing three walks and an unearned run, to help lead the Clippers to an 8-1 victory.
Cumberland senior Reilly Austin smiles at her teammates on second base after doubling to center in the top of the first inning of Tuesday’s game against Scituate. The Clippers have had plenty of reasons to smile these past two weeks: Cumberland is heading into the state playoffs with four straight victories and six wins in its last seven games.
Cumberland junior Lacie Grenier steals second in the third inning, avoiding the tag by Scituate shortstop Kailey St. Pierre. Grenier hit an infield single and scored in the third inning and hit a two-run homer to left field in the fourth.
SCITUATE – Playing its last four games of the regular season in five days didn’t seem to bother the Cumberland High softball team one bit, as the Clippers won all four games and concluded their hectic stretch on Tuesday night with an 8-1 win over Scituate at the Spartans’ Manning Field.
The victory was also the sixth in the Clippers’ last seven games, which came during a 12-day stretch and allowed them to return to the state playoffs with an 11-7 record. It’s the first time in five years that they posted double digits in victories.
“This is our fifth game in six days,” said Cumberland head coach Marty Crowley, whose team’s only loss over the past week and a half was a 3-1 loss to Bay View Academy on May 18. “(The players) are all invested in what we’re doing. From top to bottom, they are starting to hit, so it’s a good way to end the regular season. Now everyone’s record is 0-0 coming up.”
In Tuesday’s victory, the two-win Spartans kept the Clippers relatively quiet through the first few innings. The Clippers scored a run in the first and one in the third before breaking out in the fourth with four.
In the first, Reilly Austin doubled to center and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Allison Casavant. In the third, Lacie Grenier beat out an infield hit, stole second, and soon scored on a groundout by Jillian Ryone, and Grenier highlighted the fourth-innign rally with a two-run homer that sailed over the fence in left field and landed on the road behind the fence.
“Lacie had a good pop,” Crowley said. “Hitting is contagious. We’ve been putting on good swings the last three or four weeks, and that’s why we’ve been successful. We have kids who can hit for power and get base hits. One (batter) just sets the other one up.”
Lacie Grenier and Brianna Grenier each finished the game with two hits, and Allyson Stenovich also drove in a run, and while the Clippers’ offense was finding its way, Ryone was outstanding on the mound.
Ryone pitched a four-hitter that included six strikeouts and three walks. Scituate’s run came in the bottom of the fourth, as Jade Zuena reached on an error, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on Victoria Geisser’s hard-hit single to left.
“I thought Jillian pitched a great game today,” Crowley said. “and C.C. (Caroline Lanzi) pitched great (on Monday) night with 11 strikeouts.”
Monday night’s game was a 3-2 victory over North Kingstown at Tucker Field, and it also saw Stenovich drive in all of the Clippers’ runs. Two days before that game, the Clippers beat Moses Brown, 10-3, as Leah Kilby and Kenzie Norton each collected three hits, Reilly Austin belted a home run, Lacie Grenier tripled, and Juliana Jenkins was the winning pitcher.
It took some time this season for the Clippers to find themselves, but find themselves they did.
“Them playing for each other and believing in each other,” Crowley said was the catalyst of the season. “We had good back-to-back wins over Cranston West and Coventry, who are two title contenders, and that kind of set our ship straight. They’re great kids, they work hard, and they do everything we ask them to do, and sometimes it just takes time to get everybody on the right page.”
The Clippers are expected to be either the fifth or sixth seed in the playoffs, “and if we can play well in all three phases, we should be okay,” Crowley said. “I’m proud of this group. They’ve really come a long way since our first day of practice.”
