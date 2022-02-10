PROVIDENCE - The Cumberland High and St. Raphael Academy girls' indoor track and field teams took home some well-deserved plaques at Wednesday night's divisional championship meets at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Both squads received runner-up honors for their performances in their respective meets. The Clippers, who placed second in the Headley Division meet in their last appearance at a divisional meet two years ago -- the meets were not held last year -- were the runners-up in the Bayha Division meet, while the Saints finished second in the Dwyer Division meet for their first runner-up finish in four seasons.
Cumberland scored 74 points, 55.5 less than La Salle Academy, and received an excellent meet from junior Grace Carr, who captured the 1,500 meters in a school-record time of 4:51.02. Finishing behind Carr was CHS sophomore Summer Sartini in 5:09.59.
While the Clippers produced 18 points in that event, they added 10 in the 55-meter dash when senior Eden Gutierrez (7.71 seconds) and freshman Emma Kucal (7.72) took the third and fourth places.
In the field events, Cumberland saw junior Morgan Champi score 12 points by claiming second place in the 20-pound weight throw (39 feet, 3 inches) and fourth in the shot put (31-6 3/4), her classmate, Alyssa Yankee place second in the shot put (33-1), and junior Brianna Landry finish fourth in the high (4-4) and long (14-4) jumps.
Smithfield also placed sixth in this meet and received another fabulous meet from junior Lauren Boyd, who seized the long jump with a 17-foot-8 leap and finished second in the 55-meter dash in 7.45 seconds.
La Salle received a first place from Scituate resident Lily Borin in the 1,000 (3:10.39).
The Saints, who netted 84 points in the Dwyer meet -- East Greenwich won the team title with 160 -- received 18 points from senior Elizabeth Murphy, who won the high jump (4-8) and took second in the long jump (15-1 3/4).
Adding 14 more points was sophomore Chandaniey Boyce, who took second place in the 1,500 (5:18.06) and third in the 1,000 (3:25.28), and sophomore Gemma D'Orazio also captured the shot put with a 31-foot-5 throw.
The Saints also shined in the relay events by placing second in the 4x200 and 4x800 and third in the 4x400.
The Dwyer Division meet also saw Tolman senior Gina Carpenter take third place in the shot put (26-11.5).
In the Sullivan Division meet, North Smithfield (51 points) and Lincoln (38) claimed the fourth and fifth spots in the team standings, as Bay View Academy took the team title with 99.
The Northmen were led by junior Beth Marsella, who claimed the 55-meter hurdles in 9.11 seconds and broke her school record by 0.1 of a second. Junior Carla Sund placed third in the weight (28-2.75) and senior Jackie DeRonde (4-6) and freshman Catherine Rogers (4-2) added 10 points by finishing 3-4 in the high jump.
Lincoln shined in the throwing events, especially the weight, as the Lions took four of the top six places. Junior Jillian Leahy won that event with a throw of 46-4 (and placed fifth in the shot put), and senior Lynsey Fleming took second in the weight in 29-7.
Blackstone Valley Prep senior and Cumberland resident Lucy Noris also had a strong meet that saw her win the 3,000 (10:59.49) and take fifth in the 600.
The indoor track and field season continues on Saturday with the Last Chance meet at the PCTA facility, and the state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19.
