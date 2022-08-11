WOONSOCKET – Playing through soaring temperatures, two lightning delays, and eventual rain on Sunday night, Cumberland rallied for 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning and posted a 19-12 victory over Woonsocket in the highest-scoring game in recent memory in the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Tournament.
Sunday’s game, which started at 5:55 p.m. and did not end until exactly three hours later, was a losers’ bracket game in the popular double-elimination tournament, which takes place at Lajoie Field and features seven Minor Division (ages 8-10) all-star baseball teams from northern Rhode Island.
Woonsocket ended the tournament with a 1-2 record that included an 11-4 defeat to Scituate in the winners’ bracket semifinals and 1-10 win over Smithfield-Goding in its losers’ bracket opener last Thursday night.
Cumberland, meanwhile, was scheduled to face Scituate in Tuesday night’s losers’ bracket finals, and the winner of that game will play Lincoln in the championship game tonight at 6 p.m. If Lincoln loses that game, then a winner-take-all showdown will be held the following night.
This will be the 12th straight time that Lincoln has reached the finals. Lincoln won its first three games by defeating Smithfield-McCrea, 8-4; Cumberland, 11-9; and Scituate, 12-7.
Of the tournament’s 10 games, none offered more action and entertainment than the Cumberland-Woonsocket game, which saw both teams score four times in the first inning and twice in the third and were neck-and-neck for most of the night.
After Cumberland took an 8-6 lead in the top of the fourth (and the game was briefly delayed for lightning), Woonsocket took its first and only lead of the night in the bottom of the inning by scoring four times.
Cole Hilton and Camdyn St. Germain led off with walks, and one out later, Gionny Hernandez belted a double that was just fair down the right-field line to score Hilton. Woonsocket then took the lead when St. Germain and Hernandez scored on passed balls.
At that point, the rain fell, but not enough to delay or stop the game. It would eventually peter out, but Cumberland came back in a big way to score 11 runs on two hits and nine walks.
Woonsocket came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but Cumberland reliever and winning pitcher A.J. DaGraca ended the rally by striking out the last two batters he faced.
Woonsocket received a double to left from Jacoby Guilbeault and a two-run single to left by Hilton, both coming in the first inning. Avery Toupin also scored three runs for Woonsocket, as did Cole Jacobson and Austin Medeiros for Cumberland.
Also winning their opening games of the tournament were Scituate, which defeated Smithfield-McCrea, 12-6, and Cumberland, which cruised past Burrillville, 16-6. In the losers’ bracket, Smithfield-Goding defeated Burillville, 14-4, and Cumberland posted an 8-4 win over Smithfield-McCrea.
Since 2016, five different teams have won the Jimmy Fund championship. Cumberland posted an 8-2 victory over Lincoln in last year’s finals, and before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the 2020 tournament to the sidelines, North Smithfield (2019), Lincoln (2018), Woonsocket (2017), and Burrillville (2016) had won the title.
