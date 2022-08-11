WOONSOCKET – Playing through soaring temperatures, two lightning delays, and eventual rain on Sunday night, Cumberland rallied for 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning and posted a 19-12 victory over Woonsocket in the highest-scoring game in recent memory in the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Tournament.

Sunday’s game, which started at 5:55 p.m. and did not end until exactly three hours later, was a losers’ bracket game in the popular double-elimination tournament, which takes place at Lajoie Field and features seven Minor Division (ages 8-10) all-star baseball teams from northern Rhode Island.

