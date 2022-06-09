PROVIDENCE – The Cumberland High outdoor track and field program has traditionally savored success at the state championship meet, but it’s been quite some time since the Clippers celebrated a meet as amazing as the one they pieced together at last Saturday’s RIIL Championships at Brown Stadium.
Not only did four different athletes capture their first career state championships – and one of them, junior Alyssa Yankee, reach the top of the awards podium twice – but the Clippers saw four school records get broken and several athletes rack up personal-best times and distances.
And that’s not all. The girls’ team, which received 30 points from Yankee’s victories in the shot put and discus and junior Grace Carr’s first place in the 800 meters, placed fourth out of 28 schools with 40 points, trailing two-time state champion La Salle Academy (91), Classical (74), and Cranston West (71) in the team standings.
Yankee was clearly the story of the meet for the Clippers, as she delivered PRs with her throw of 38 feet, nine inches in the shot put and 121-9 in the discus. And every inch mattered, because Yankee only managed to top the runner-up finisher in the shot, Chariho’s Weeko Thompson, by 1 1/4 inches, and the second-place thrower in the discus, Cranston West’s Juliana Bucci, by 29.
“(The competition) was really tough,” said Yankee, who also took 13th place in the hammer. “I was really nervous this whole week leading up (to the meet), but I worked really hard and I practiced as much as I could.”
Carr, meanwhile, brought out her very best to win the 800 in a school-record time of 2:14.29 that topped two of La Salle’s top distance runners, junior Caroline Cummings, who finished 1.22 seconds behind Carr, and Boston University-bound senior Lily Borin, whose third-place time was 2:17.80.
On the boys’ side, the Clippers, who took ninth place out of 26 schools with 27 points, saw Amherst College-bound senior Henry Dennen win the 3,000 in a school-record time of 8:36.57 that topped the runner-up finisher, St. Raphael Academy junior Devan Kipyego, by 4.07 seconds.
The two runners, who earned All-American honors during the indoor season and finished 1-2 at last fall’s RIIL Cross Country Championships, saw Dennen ruin Kipyego’s bid for a third individual state championship. Dennen, who lost to Kipyego by more than nine seconds at the cross country meet, led from start to finish to hold off a talented field that also included Cumberland native and La Salle senior Jack Casey – the Columbia University-bound runner ended up in ninth place.
Cumberland also saw senior Alex DeStefano claim the state championship in the pole vault, as his 13-foot clearance was a foot better than the second-place finisher, Barrington’s Ben Hill. DeStefano, who hopes to walk onto the University of Rhode Island men’s track team next year, was hoping to match the school record of 14 feet, but came up short in his final attempts.
The Clippers also saw school records get broken by their boys 4x100 and girls’ 4x400 relay teams, which both finished fourth. The 4x100 team of seniors Mikel Lacroix, Camron Pedro, and Jeb Gilson and freshman Evan Spencer posted a time of 43.87 seconds, and the 4x400 team of senior Eden Gutierrez, sophomore Olivia Costa, freshman Catalina Gomez-Valez, and Carr clocked a 4:09.10.
Lincoln also saw a handful of its athletes excel on the state’s biggest stage, including their talented throwers, senior Ryan McPeak and juniors Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy, who placed in the top six in multiple events.
McPeak placed second in the boys’ discus (158-4) and sixth in the shot put (47-9 1/2); Toro finished third in the boys’ hammer (PR of 218-2) and sixth in the javelin (153 feet), and Leahy took third place in the girls’ hammer (151-3) and sixth in the discus (105-6). Senior Aiden Fletcher also placed fourth in the boys’ 400 (51.27 seconds), but was only 0.53 of a second behind the winner.
Also reaching the awards podium for Cumberland were junior Brianna Landry, who finished fourth in the girls’ triple jump (34-10), and Cole McCue, who placed fifth in the boys’ 1,500 (4:04.03); the girls’ 4x100 relay team of senior Alia Nigri, sophomore Grace Bleyer, Landry, and Gutierrez, which took place (51.24 seconds), and the boys’ 4x800 relay team of senior Dan Grzybacz, juniors Steven Zacaro and Wheaton Harvey, and sophomore Connor Magill, which placed sixth (8:19.63).
Casey’s sister, La Salle freshman Maeve Casey also took third place in the 3,000 in a time of 10:37.66, and finishing 13th in that event was Blackstone Valley Prep senior and Cumberland native Lucy Noris, who a few hours earlier, was graduating from high school as the valedictorian of her class.
Another Cumberland runner who was sporting La Salle’s colors, University of Massachusetts-bound senior Adam Thibodeau, placed sixth in the 1,500 in 4:04.75.
Several Cumberland and Lincoln athletes will return to action on Saturday at the New England championship meet, which will begin at 10 a.m. at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn.
