COVENTRY – Third place was certainly the place to be for the Cumberland High boys’ and girls’ and Lincoln High boys’ outdoor track and field teams on Sunday afternoon.
The Clippers carried the momentum from capturing their respective Northern Division titles earlier this month into last weekend’s Class A championship meet at Coventry High and cracked the top three in the team standings for the first time in a number of years.
The boys’ team, which took eighth place at last year’s Class A meet with only 20 points, produced 84.5 to finish behind defending champion Bishop Hendricken (254) and La Salle Academy (104.5). It’s the Clippers’ best finish since they place third in the 2010 meet, and their point total was the highest in this meet since 2004.
In the field events, the seniors led the way, with Joe Chesney capturing the discus with a throw of 150 feet, one inch that was 16 1/2 farther than the runner-up finisher and Patrick Conserve finishing second in the shot put with a throw of 50-3 1/2.
Placing third were Michael McVeigh in the javelin (140-5) and Ian Trigo in the triple jump (41-11 1/2), and Jared Ptaszek also took fifth in the 12-pound hammer (171-2).
On the track, senior Cole McCue’s first-place finish of 4:04.33 in the 1,500 meters and senior Ryan Bourke’s runner-up finish of 51.39 seconds in the 400 guided the Clippers.
The Clippers’ best event was the 800, as they took three of the top seven places; junior Connor Magill placed third in a time of 2:02.14 and junior Ben Roderick was 0.93 of a second behind Magill in fifth place. And in the 4x400 relay, Cumberland also finished third, as the team of senior Sam Kucal, Bourke, McCue, and Roderick clocked a time of 3:36.61.
The girls, meanwhile, produced 79 points to trail only Cranston West (163) and Classical (135.5) and grab their highest finish and point total since 2016.
Three-time state champion Alyssa Yankee scored 23 points to lead the girls’ team, as the senior standout claimed the shot put (41-1 1/2) and discus (122 feet) and placed sixth in the hammer (129-2). Yankee won the discus by nearly 20 feet and the shot put by more than four feet.
The Clippers also racked up points in the middle distance and distance events and received victories from senior Grace Carr in the 800 (2:18.87) and sophomore Kiley DeFusco in the 3,000 (10:23.37).
Senior Brianna Landry also placed third in the long jump (16-6). Finishing fourth were sophomores Rose Tuomisto in the 3,000 (11:06.89) and Payton Goulding in the shot put (32-4 1/2), and tacking on fifth places were freshman Charlie McCue in the 1,500 (5:07.41) and junior Grace Belt in the pole vault (seven feet).
In the Class B Championships that were held across the state at Portsmouth High, the Lincoln boys finished third with 86 points, which was four fewer than runner-up Classical. Barrington ran away with the title by scoring 183. The Lions’ finish was their best in this meet in five years.
As expected, the Lions’ throwers put on a clinic and ruled their four events, with senior Christian Toro winning the 12-pound hammer with a nation-best 228-foot throw that topped his PR by 19 inches. He also won the discus (146-8) and took fifth in the javelin (142-6) and shot put (42-5 1/2).
While Toro scored 28 points, junior Tyler Durang added 21 by finishing second in the shot put (44-9) and the discus (139-2), and fourth in the hammer (178-9). Junior Mitchell Murtha also seized fourth place in the discus (125-1), and senior Aidan Moreau placed fifth in the hammer (176-2).
On the track, the Lions’ 4x800 relay team of seniors Oliver Fillion and Nathan Evans, junior Samuel Rodrigues, and freshman Conor Johnson finished second in a time of 8:38.14. Freshman Jayden Rodrigues placed fourth in the 200 (23.48 seconds) and fifth in the 100 (11.36), and Samuel Rodrigues took fourth place in the 800 (2:05.05).
The girls’ team was led by senior Jillian Leahy, who won the hammer with a throw of 162-10 that was 25 1/2 feet better than the second-place finisher. She was also fourth in the discus (104-7).
In the Class C meet at Narragansett High, two local athletes helped the St. Raphael Academy boys’ team capture its third straight class championship. In the 800, Lincoln’s Pedro Mayol placed second (2:02.77) and Cumberland’s Jeremiah Rocha finished third (2:03.13). Rocha also took third place in the 1,500 (4:10.79), and both runners were on relay teams that also earned bronze medals.
Several athletes will be back in action at the state championship meet on Saturday, June 3, at Mount Pleasant’s Conley Stadium. The field events will kick off the meet at 12:45 p.m., and the track events will begin at 2 p.m.
But before that meet, the boys’ Bishop Hendricken Invitational and the girls’ Mount Pleasant Invitational will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.
