WOONSOCKET – The Cumberland High football team will look to continue its winning ways over Woonsocket High in their Thanksgiving Day rivalry, as the Clippers, who have won nine of the teams’ last 10 meetings, will invade the Novans’ Barry Field on Thursday for a 10 a.m. matchup.

The Clippers, who leads the holiday series – the fifth-oldest in the state between R.I. teams – by a 35-18-4 margin, rolled to a 55-0 victory over the shorthanded Novans in last year’s contest that was the most lopsided score in the 57-year history of the rivalry.

