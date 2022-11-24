WOONSOCKET – The Cumberland High football team will look to continue its winning ways over Woonsocket High in their Thanksgiving Day rivalry, as the Clippers, who have won nine of the teams’ last 10 meetings, will invade the Novans’ Barry Field on Thursday for a 10 a.m. matchup.
The Clippers, who leads the holiday series – the fifth-oldest in the state between R.I. teams – by a 35-18-4 margin, rolled to a 55-0 victory over the shorthanded Novans in last year’s contest that was the most lopsided score in the 57-year history of the rivalry.
Both teams haven’t played since losing in the Division II quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 4. The Clippers kicked off their regular season with a 4-0 record, but no thanks to injuries, they finished it with a 5-3 mark. The Villa Novans’ regular-season record was 4-4, but they also stumbled down the stretch and lost four of their final five regular-season matchups.
Coming off a short week after suffering an 18-6 loss to Smithfield in last Saturday night’s Division IV Super Bowl is the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team, which will face Lincoln on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Ferguson Field.
The Lions, who are 6-3, will be well-rested for this contest: Lincoln also hasn’t played a game since it suffered a 26-14 loss to West Warwick in the D-III quarterfinals on Nov. 4. The co-op team, meanwhile, took an 8-1 record into its Super Bowl, but Smithfield won the title by scoring two touchdowns in the game’s final 4 1/2 minutes.
Lincoln leads the holiday series, 8-3, and owns a six-game win streak that has seen the Lions capture five of those games by 20 or more points.
Playing in the second Thanksgiving Eve game in its four-year history is Davies Tech, which took third place during the Division IV season with a 6-2 record and reached the semifinals for the second year in a row.
The Patriots will face the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day co-op team on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Classical High’s Morro Athletic Complex. The co-op team edged the Patriots in last year’s inaugural holiday game, 22-20, but Davies topped Juanita Sanchez/PCD this year in their regular-season meeting on Sept. 17, 20-14.
