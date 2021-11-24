CUMBERLAND – The state’s fourth longest Thanksgiving Day rivalry is back after a year’s absence, and on Thursday at 10 a.m., Cumberland High will host Woonsocket High in their 57th holiday meeting in front of what promises to be a packed house at Tucker Field.
Cumberland leads the series, 34-18-4, and had captured eight straight contests before Woonsocket, fresh off repeating as Division II champions in 2019, silenced that win streak by winning their non-league meeting, 18-15.
The Villa Novans, who didn’t play during the two-month spring season, posted a 2-4 record in their return to the D-I circuit, but saw their season get sidelined on three different occasions because of COVID issues. They qualified for the D-I playoffs, but suffered a 26-0 loss to Burrillville in their preliminary-round game on Nov. 7.
They will try to break a four-game losing streak when they face the Clippers, who went 5-3 and reached the D-II playoffs for the fifth straight year. Cumberland posted a 33-0 victory over East Greenwich in their preliminary-round opener, but suffered a 24-7 loss to Portsmouth in the quarterfinals.
On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., winless Lincoln High will pay a visit to Macomber Stadium’s turf facility to face the one-win Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team.
The Lions concluded their Division II schedule with an 0-7 record, while the co-op team, which went 0-6 in D-III play, managed to pick up a 28-0 victory over a D-IV team, winless Tiverton, in a non-league meeting on Nov. 12.
The Lions lead the non-league series, 7-3, and have won the last five contests, four of them by 20 or more points.
Also playing on Wednesday at 5 p.m., and making its debut as a Thanksgiving participant, is Davies’ third-year team, which will head to Providence’s Conley Stadium to begin a holiday series with the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day/Wheeler co-op team.
Both Division IV teams faced each other during the regular season on Oct. 29, and the co-op team was able to squeak out a 12-8 victory.
The Patriots, who are 4-4, and the co-op team, which is 6-3, played last Friday night in the D-IV semifinals and came away with losses. Fifth-seeded Davies suffered a 29-6 loss to undefeated Ponaganset, and in a battle of co-op programs, 2nd-seeded Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day/Wheeler lost in overtime to 6th-seeded Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout, 7-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.