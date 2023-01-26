Cumberland junior Shane Raposo is on his way to a 9-2 victory over Ponaganset senior Anthony Fix during their 195-pound match last Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Chieftains’ gym. The Clippers, who dipped to 4-2 in Division I dual-meet action with their loss to the undefeated Chieftains, will host La Salle Academy tonight at 6 p.m. at the Wellness Center.
Senior heavyweight Luke Tougas, who pinned all four of his opponents to win his weight class at this month’s John D. Gorman Invitational, is having an excellent season for the Clippers. Tougas delivered the Clippers’ lone pin in their loss to Ponaganset last week.
Cumberland junior Shane Raposo is on his way to a 9-2 victory over Ponaganset senior Anthony Fix during their 195-pound match last Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Chieftains’ gym. The Clippers, who dipped to 4-2 in Division I dual-meet action with their loss to the undefeated Chieftains, will host La Salle Academy tonight at 6 p.m. at the Wellness Center.
Senior heavyweight Luke Tougas, who pinned all four of his opponents to win his weight class at this month’s John D. Gorman Invitational, is having an excellent season for the Clippers. Tougas delivered the Clippers’ lone pin in their loss to Ponaganset last week.
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High wrestling team has reached the midway point of its Division I dual-meet season with a 4-2 record, but it’s been the Clippers’ success on the regional tournament scene that has impressed plenty of high school wrestling enthusiasts these past two months.
And no tournament was as impressive as the one that the Clippers hosted two weekends ago at the Wellness Center, the John D. Gorman Invitational. Hosting 19 other teams from across southern New England, the Clippers won their first Gorman tourney title since 2014 by scoring 225 points, 16 more than the runner-up finisher, New Milford, Conn., and 17 more than D-I rival Hope.
“We lost to New Milford earlier in the year, and to beat them at our own tournament was pretty awesome,” Cumberland head coach Colin Smith noted last Wednesday, Jan. 18, after his team lost to Ponaganset in a dual meet at the Chieftains’ gym. “And obviously Hope’s a very good competitor as well, and anytime you can place ahead of them is great.”
Seniors James Titre (182 pounds) and Luke Tougas (285) and junior Jordan DaCosta (152) each went 4-0 to take first place in their weight classes for the Clippers, and no wrestler enjoyed a better tournament than Tougas, who pinned all four of his opponents, the first two in 45 and 46 seconds.
Three more wrestlers took runner-up honors in their weight classes, seniors Zachary Schonhoff (138), Dmitriy Dillon (160), and Luke St. Godard (170) and junior Shane Raposo (195), freshman Aidan Baker (126) took third place, and senior Dylan Baglieri (106) and sophomore Jake St. Godard (145) also stepped onto the awards podium by placing fifth.
The Clippers’ first two tournaments were challenging ones. During the holiday break, they competed in the Marshfield (Mass.) Holiday Tournament, and thanks to third-place finishes by DaCosta and Titre, a fourth place by Schonhoff, and fifth places from Baglieri and Raposo, they placed second out of 38 teams in the team standings behind defending New England champion St. John’s Prep of Danvers, Mass.
Then they kicked off this month by heading to the Spartan Invitational at Maine’s Sanford High, which is considered that state’s toughest tournament, and took fifth place out of 22 teams. The highlight of the tournament was provided by Dillon, who won the tournament’s inaugural Gordon A. Salls Sportsmanship Award, and grabbing top-six places were DaCosta and Dillon (third place), Luke St. Godard, Baglieri, Tougas, and Titre (fourth), Raposo (fifth), and Schonhoff (sixth).
“They’ve worked hard all season, and there’s been a lot of kids placing,” noted Smith. “We’ve had anywhere between eight and 11 kids place in the last few tournaments that we’ve been in, and a lot of them are making the semis and coming back to take third, fourth, fifth, or sixth (places).”
“It was really nice in our own tournament to break through, send seven (wrestlers) to the finals, and have three champs, and to be honest, have six guys with a legitimate shot of winning each match they were in,” he added. “It was nice to see that we’re moving in the right direction.”
The Clippers, who were scheduled to host Barrington on Wednesday night, return to the Wellness Center tonight at 6 p.m. with a meet against La Salle Academy, and on Saturday, they will hit the road for another tough tournament, the Connecticut Challenge at Southington High in Southington, Conn.
“It’s a good tournament,” said Smith. “We came in second and third a lot there, and I think about five years ago, we won it, so it will be nice to get back there and see what we can do.”
“We have a lot of depth, which has been nice,” he continued. “I think in two or three of our tournaments, we’ve had every single kid on the team win at least one match, so it’s nice when you can score points in every weight class, and to place a lot of guys is always something that we strive for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.