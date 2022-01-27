CUMBERLAND – For the past few decades, dual meets between the Cumberland High and Bishop Hendricken wrestling teams have often been entertaining battles, and their showdown last Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Clippers’ Wellness Center was certainly no exception.
In a Division I matchup that came down to the final two weight classes, the Clippers saw sophomore Shane Raposo pick up a huige 7-4 win in his 220-pound match that ended up clinching a 34-33 triumph and giving Cumberland its sixth victory in seven meets.
Locked in a tight battle with junior Joseph Church, Raposo scored the final four points of their match in the third round to give Cumberland a 34-27 head. No matter what the Hawks would end up doing in the heavyweight finale, they could not overtake the Clippers.
“Shane wrestles with a lot of passion,” Cumberland head coach Colin Smith said. “He was in a position where he had to win, but sometimes he gets a little too overexcited and he can get us a little nervous on the bench. But he’s getting better each week, and we appreciated the effort that he put in tonight.”
Raposo is one of the young faces on this winter’s squad, which is led by their senior tri-captains, Nolan Santos (160 pounds), Devon Saraiva (145), and Sam Almeida (132), and Smith credits them as being “phenomenal” with their good leadership and their experience.
Those three, as well as junior 182-pounder James Titre and junior 138-pounder Zach Schonhoff, have been the Clippers’ top wrestlers.
Among the newcomers is freshman Emerson Saraiva, who made history by becoming the program’s first female to crack the Clippers’ starting lineup. In the victory over the Hawks, she received a forfeit win, but she has picked up her share of wins this season.
“She has been awesome on our team,” Smith said. “She is ‘one of the guys’ to us. She’s been phenomenal and she’s really tough.”
The Clippers had won six straight matches to take a 28-6 lead in last week’s meet, with Almeida pinning his opponent in 25 seconds and junior 126-pounder Andrew Kelly adding a 47-second pin to highlight their run of victories.
“We’ve been really excited with Andrew Kelly,” said Smith, who also received wins from 120-pounder Quinn Knowles, Devon Saraiva, and Schonhoff. “Andrew did a great job tonight. Sometimes getting pins goes unnoticed early on, but those are really important points. Without those, we don’t win the match.”
The Hawks did their best to come back in the middleweight classes, but Titre picked up an important three points with a 13-10 victory, and then Raposo sealed the win with his strong performance.
“We knew (Hendricken) was really tough up top,” Smith said. “They have some new guys in their lineup down low, but they have a lot of veterans (from) basically 152 and up. We knew it was going to be a challenge up there, but we were really happy with James Titre wrestling up at 182 and getting a really good win for us. Those type of matches are huge for the team and exciting for the fans.”
“Any time you can beat a phenomenal team like Hendricken it’s a good win,” added Smith, who also highlighted his assistant coach, Steve Gorman, after the meet.
“He’s done an unbelievable job taking our young guys, who have a little less experience in high school, and letting them understand what our philosophy is here,” Smith said. “We’re excited to see how they are doing.”
Prior to their meet with the Hawks, the Clippers hosted the John D. Gorman Invitational at the Wellness Center and turned in an excellent showing that saw them place fourth out of 16 schools. Even though no one was able to win a championship in their weight classes, Cumberland saw 10 of its 17 wrestlers grab top-five places and sophomore Jordan DaCosta lead the way by finishing second at 152 pounds.
Santos (160), Titre (170), and Raposo (220) took third places; adding fourth places were the Saraiva siblings and Schonhoff, and Aedan Escude (138), Dmitriy Dillon (152), and heavyweight Zach Curtiss placed fifth.
The Clippers, whose other dual-meet wins this season were against Chariho, North Providence, La Salle Academy, Barrington, and North Kingstown, suffered its loss a month ago to defending state champion Mount Hope.
The Clippers won’t wrestle in-state again until next Thursday night, when they visit Cranston West. Challenging meets against Ponaganset, Hope, and Coventry will wrap up their schedule, and those teams “have been really exciting to watch,” Smith said. “We’ll be excited to wrestle them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.