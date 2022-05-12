CUMBERLAND – Signups for the upcoming Cumberland Youth Flag Football League season are underway, and interested players can visit www.cumberlandyouthflagfootball.com to complete their registration.
The CYFFL is a recreational, co-ed league that allows players to experience football in a fun, no-tackle environment. The league is open to players from grades 1-8, and all players will receive a team jersey, belt with flags, and a mouth guard.
Practices are held once a week, and games are held during the fall on Sundays at Diamond Hill State Park.
The fees are $60 for Cumberland residents and $85 for non-Cumberland residents. Email cyffl.flag@gmail.com for more information on the league.
