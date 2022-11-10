CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Youth Lacrosse is offering lacrosse programs for boys and girls from preschool through 8th grade, and online signups for next season are currently underway and continuing until Feb. 15, 2023.
Discounted early bird rates will run until January 4, 2023.
All practices and home games will be held at Diamond Hill Park. The season is slated to start on April 1, 2023, with two practices a week and most games played on Saturdays. Winter sessions are currently being planned to get players on the field with a chance to throw, catch, and get some exercise.
The Lil Laxers preschool program will also run once a week on Sunday mornings.
The league will also be hosting an equipment swap/donation day. This is an excellent way to give back to the sport, and for new players, it’s a great way to get the required equipment.
The league’s focus is to promote good sportsmanship, teach skills (from basic to advanced), develop a familiarity with the sport for new players, build friendships with teammates, and practice fundamentals.
To register a player online, visit www.cumberlandlax.org and navigate to the “Register Online” tab, where you can follow the directions. Contact Tom Mieczynski, the president of the league, at tmieczynski@yahoo.com for more information.
