DARTMOUTH, Mass. – Cumberland native Dante Aviles-Santos, who is a sophomore quarterback on the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth football team, recently earned a pair of honors, as he was named last week’s Gold Helmet Award winner as the region’s top player for Division II and III (as selected by the New England Football Writers Association), as well as the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference’s (MASCAC) Offensive Rookie of the Year.
In last Saturday’s New England Bowl, Aviles-Santos completed 15 of his 28 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two more TDs to lead the Corsairs to a 42-16 victory over New York’s Alfred State College at the Corsairs’ Cressy Field. This marked the Corsairs’ first title in 18 years.
Aviles-Santos, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2020, made his collegiate debut in the second quarter of the Corsairs’ season opener, a 21-14 victory over Maine’s Husson University, and he took off from there.
He concluded his season with 25 touchdown passes (against four interceptions) and 2,221 yards through the air, and he also ran for 299 yards and eight more touchdowns. Aviles-Santos was also named the MASCAC Rookie of the Week on three occasions and Offensive Player of the Week once.
