Above, the Cumberland fans behind the fence in left field get a good look at shortstop Tim Bradley, right, avoid the slide of Smithfield runner Connor Queenan at second base and fire the ball to first to complete a double play in the bottom of the first inning of Monday night’s championship game at Whipple Field. Below, Cumberland runner Robbie Shaughnessy races across the plate with a fourth-inning run as he scores on a throwing error. Covering the plate is Smithfield pitcher Connor Curtis.
Cumberland runner Robbie Shaughnessy, who went 2-for-2 in Monday's game, races across the plate with a fourth-inning run as he scores on a throwing error. Covering the plate is Smithfield pitcher Connor Curtis.
SMITHFIELD – One mighty swing of the bat decided Cumberland’s showdown with Smithfield on Monday night for the District IV’s Major Division ages 11-12 championship.
Smithfield starting pitcher Connor Curtis socked a three-run homer to straightaway center field that left Whipple Field in a hurry, snapping a 2-2 tie and helping his Little League all-star team celebrate a 5-3 victory that not only gave the ballclub its second district title in the last three years, but spoiled Cumberland’s bid to repeat as champions.
Curtis also got the job done on the mound, as the tall southpaw fired five innings of six-hit ball, striking out 10 batters and walking only one before reaching a pitch count of 88.
“They have the best player in the state,” noted Cumberland manager Kenny Cardoso. “There’s no doubt about it. That’s the difference between the two teams. He’s the best. We play with him in travel (ball), and we know him really well. He’s just a great ballplayer and a tough competitor.”
Smithfield will now head to the state tournament at the Rumford Little League’s Kimberly Ann Rock Athletic Complex, which begins on Saturday, and the all-stars will face District I champion Cranston Western in the opening game at 4 p.m.
Cumberland, meanwhile, will end a superb tournament run with a 6-2 record that saw the all-stars outscore their opponents, 72-10. Nine of the runs they allowed were to Smithfield, which edged them in their pool play game late last month, 4-3.
“These guys worked unbelievably hard,” said Cardoso. “In the 16 years I’ve been coaching, since my oldest son was five years old, it’s the hardest working team that I’ve ever been a part of. I push those kids, and they’re all going to be in therapy when they’re older because I put them through the ringer every single day. Four-hour practices. Two-a-days on the weekend. They work like no other team that I’ve ever been around.”
“And the work that they put in?” he continued. “They’re all going to be really good middle school and high school guys and whatever they want to do going forward because their work ethic is just unbelievable.”
Down by a 2-1 score after three innings of play, Cumberland tied the score in the top of the fourth inning when starting pitcher Pedro Cardoso led off with a single along the right-field line, dashed to third on a base hit to center by J.J. Nicastro, and scored on a groundout to shortstop by Colby Pare.
But in the bottom of the inning, Cardoso, who was working on a three-hitter that included six strikeouts, ran into trouble when Smithfield’s first two batters, Connor Queenan and Brady McShane, singled to right.
Up to the plate stepped Curtis, who struck out in his first plate appearance. Curtis turned on the first pitch he saw from Cardoso and belted it near the batting cages beyond the center-field fence to send his teammates and their fans into a frenzy.
“It was a flat curveball,” the Cumberland manager (and pitcher’s father) said. “And it was probably my mistake (to call the pitch). Pedro got gassed a little, sooner than we would have liked, and his curveball was just a little flat there.”
Cumberland sliced Smithfield’s lead to two runs in the fifth when Robbie Shaughnessy led off with his second single of the night and ended up scoring on a throwing error, and in the sixth, the all-stars threatened again, this time off closer Brayden Castellone, when with one out, Cardoso collected his third hit of the game, a ringing double into the gap in left-center.
Tim Bradley then followed with a grounder to the left of the shortstop, but Cardoso collided with him as the infielder tried to field the ball, and he was called out. The next batter skied out to third, and Cumberland’s tournament run was over.
“We knew we were going up against the best (pitcher) and we wanted to beat the best,” added the Cumberland manager. “We wanted him, we knew we were going to get him, and we weren’t afraid of him, but we came up just a little bit short.”
Two nights earlier at Garvin Field, Cumberland earned its eighth straight trip to the finals by topping Lincoln, 10-0, in a game that was halted in the fifth by the mercy-rule. Bradley supplied the heroics on the hill by blanking Lincoln on two hits and striking out 11 batters.
