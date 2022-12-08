PROVIDENCE – Cumberland’s Kim Chula-Maguire and Lincoln’s Alicia DeCastro celebrated their Thanksgiving weekend in style by capturing the women’s championships at two nearby holiday 5Ks.

Chula-Maguire placed fourth overall out of 345 participants at the inaugural Leftover Turkey Trot 5K on Sunday, Nov. 27, in downtown North Attleboro. She posted a time of 20:15 that was not only a second behind the overall third-place finisher, but also two seconds quicker than the women’s runner-up finisher.

