PROVIDENCE – Cumberland’s Kim Chula-Maguire and Lincoln’s Alicia DeCastro celebrated their Thanksgiving weekend in style by capturing the women’s championships at two nearby holiday 5Ks.
Chula-Maguire placed fourth overall out of 345 participants at the inaugural Leftover Turkey Trot 5K on Sunday, Nov. 27, in downtown North Attleboro. She posted a time of 20:15 that was not only a second behind the overall third-place finisher, but also two seconds quicker than the women’s runner-up finisher.
Chula-Maguire, who is the founder of the Cumberland-based Ravenous Runners’ running club, also saw five club members place in the top 40: Cumberland’s Blythe Gould (17th place, 22:13), Manville’s Jennifer Gilson (22nd, 22:50), and Cumberland’s Lisa Marceau (24th, 22:59), Jonathan Roderick (35th, 23:54), and Tristan Viens-Roderick (38th, 24:14).
Cumberland High junior Ben Roderick also took 27th place in a time of 23:04, and Marceau was the top finisher in the women’s ages 50-59 division.
At the R.I. Family Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Pawtucket, DeCastro finished ninth out of 933 runners in a time of 19:05 that topped the runner-up finisher, Olivia Bush, by three seconds.
Ninety runners hailed from Cumberland and Lincoln, and among the top finishers were former Cumberland High middle distance runner and soccer player Ally Jakubiak, who claimed the girls’ ages 19-under title by placing 12th in 19:28, and Lincoln’s Carlos Cosme, who won the men’s ages 50-59 title by taking 29th place in 21 minutes.
Cumberland’s Josh Slaney also finished 24th overall and fourth in the men’s ages 20-29 division in 20:39, and not far behind him was his father. Bill Slaney, who placed 31st overall and second in the men's ages 50-59 division in 21:06.
Lincoln’s Carlos Cosme Jr. (43rd place, 21:53) and Abby O’Hern (47th, 22:02) also cracked the top 50, and Cumberland’s Don Rizi also placed second in the men’s ages 60-69 division and 55th overall in 22:30.
