EASTON, Mass. – Cumberland’s Nick Croteau, who is a 2019 graduate of Cumberland High and a senior third baseman on the Wheaton College baseball team, was among a school-record eight players from the Lyons who received NEWMAC (New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference) All-Conference honors last Thursday.
Croteau, who was a two-time First-Team All-State player for the Clippers’ baseball team, landed First-Team All-Conference recognition, as he was among the top 10 in the conference in eight categories.
Croteau finished second in the NEWMAC (as well as 30th in the nation) in walks (35), third in runs batted in (47) and runs scored (49), and fourth in hits (55) and fielding assists (105). He was also eighth in the conference in on-base percentage (.469) and total bases (79).
Croteau batted .337 (55-for-163) for the 12th-best mark in the conference, and he was the only player in the NEWMAC with at least five home runs, nine doubles, and 30 walks.
As impressive as his bat was, his glove was just as good, as he posted a .971 fielding percentage and committed just four errors in 139 total chances. He strung together two streaks of 16 or more games without committing an error, including a 17-game stretch from April 8 to May 1 that saw him handle 60 chances without a miscue.
Croteau is a career .287 (131-for-457) hitter in 123 games for the Lyons. He drove in 91 runs, scored 115 times, and also had 22 doubles, a triple, and 11 home runs, as well as more walks than strikeouts and 90 base on balls to help contribute to a .419 on-base percentage.
Another Cumberland resident who has played well for the Lyons is sophomore pitcher Jackson Walsh. A 2021 graduate of Cumberland High who was an All-Division baseball and basketball player for the Clippers, Walsh is 4-0 with a save. He has pitched in 15 games, made four starts, and worked 34 2/3 innings.
Wheaton is currently 37-6 and coming off its 16th conference championship. The Lyons are expected to begin play in the NCAA Division III Championships this weekend.
