NORTON, Mass. – Cumberland’s Nick Croteau, who is a 2019 graduate of Cumberland High and a senior third baseman on the Wheaton College baseball team, was named the NEWMAC (New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference) Player of the Week for his superb performances in the Lyons’ four games last week.
Croteau, who was a two-time First-Team All-State second baseman for the Clippers’ baseball team, batted .529 and collected nine hits, eight runs batted in, four doubles, and his first home run of the season to help the Lyons defeat UMass-Dartmouth, 7-1 and 14-2; Salem State University, 13-1, and Amherst College, 9-5.
Croteau also scored nine runs, walked three times, and did not strike out in 20 plate appearances, recorded multiple hits in every game (and multiple RBIs in three of the four), and played errorless defense.
That helped the Lyons extend their win streak to 10 games and improve their record to 12-2.
Entering Tuesday afternoon’s game against Eastern Connecticut State University, Croteau was batting .327 (18-for-55) and stood among the top 16 in the NEWMAC in 11 different categories. Batting third, Croteau was fourth in the conference in runs scored (18), fifth in doubles (five), sixth in walks (10), and seventh in total bases (26), hits, and RBIs (13),
Croteau, who is six hits away from his 100th in his collegiate career, has also been outstanding in the field with a .977 fielding percentage, committing just one error in 43 total chances. He has not committed a miscue in 31 straight chances.
