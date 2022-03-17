NEW YORK – Cumberland High distance runner Henry Dennen and Lincoln High weight thrower Christian Toro earned All-American honors last weekend at two of the nation’s most prestigious indoor high school track and field meets, but Dennen faced a bit of adversity on his way to the awards podium.
Dennen, who will continue his running career this fall at Amherst College, finished fifth in the boys’ mile last Saturday night at the Nike Nationals at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, but he needed to bounce back from a nasty spill at the start of the race that forced a restart, yet left Dennen with a sore right shoulder and ankle.
“The guy on the outside cut in and caught my right foot, and I have a spike mark on my ankle from it,” said Dennen, who dueled 10 other runners in that race, including one of his R.I. rivals, Portsmouth High senior Kaden Kluth. “And when I went down, I pulled Kaden down and we both tumbled. I rolled onto my right shoulder and Kaden basically flipped.”
Dennen instantly grabbed his shoulder after the fall, and when he went downstairs after the race, he felt a lot of pain in his ankle. But during the race, “I think the adrenaline got me through it,” he admitted, and he turned in a time of 4:17.01 that was only 1.26 seconds away from his personal-best time.
And every hundredth of a second mattered. Kluth tried to nab Dennen at the end of the race, but he ended up in sixth place, just 0.03 of a second behind Dennen. And the 7th-place finisher, Justin Pretre of Atherton, Calif., was only 0.31 of a second behind Kluth.
“The last maybe 150 meters, I was like, ‘Just get to the (finish) line,’” recalled Dennen, who earlier that weekend, competed in the two-mile run at the New Balance Nationals at The Armory in Manhattan and turned in a time of 9:18.96. “I saw Kaden coming up on my right and I barely got him. He’s probably one of the fastest finishers in the state.”
As for earning All-American recognition, “it’s really cool,” added Dennen. “Going into that race, the goal was to be an All-American. I think I could have done better, but I’m super happy with the results, especially since I fell and I only signed up for the race a week ago. I figured I qualified for it, so I might as well go for it, and it ended up working out pretty well, so I’m stoked.”
Toro, meanwhile, took fifth in the 25-pound weight throw last Saturday at the New Balance meet with a personal-best throw of 70 feet, 6¼ inches that obliterated his personal-best throw of 66-9¾ and is the second-best throw in the nation by a junior.
The previous night, Toro was competing in the weight throw at the Nike meet, and he took 12th place with a throw of 62-3¾ that was 11 inches from a top-10 finish, but he clearly stepped up at the New Balance meet.
“The goal for both meets was to try to get into the finals,” added Lincoln head coach Brian Grant. “He was close at Nike, just missing it on a couple of his throws, but I was very happy with his performance on Saturday.”
As expected, Woonsocket High senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan won the event with a throw of 81-11½, and also placing among the top five was Barrington High senior Asher Robbins, who took fourth place with a throw of 73-1¾.
Toro, who jumped from 13th place to eighth in the national rankings, made good on all six of his throws, topping 64 feet in each of them and 66 on four of them.
“He threw a personal best of 68 feet in the third round to get into the finals,” said Grant. And on Toro’s final throw of the finals, “he moved from eighth (place) to fifth. I knew he could break 68 and figured 70 would be able to place, and he was able to put a good throw together at the right time.”
Another Lincoln junior who enjoyed an excellent weekend was Jillian Leahy, who came back from fouling out of the Nike meet’s girls’ 20-pound weight throw to place 21st in the New Balance meet last Saturday with a throw of 42-4¾.
“Overall, I’m very happy with my two juniors at their first meets outside Rhode Island and first Indoor National meets,” said Grant, who noted that Toro and Leahy will be back in action at this weekend’s USATF National Youth Indoor Championships back at the Ocean Breeze complex.
Cumberland junior Grace Carr also delivered a fabulous effort at the Nike meet, as she competed in the Emerging Elite Division’s girls’ 800 meters and broke a school record by placing second in a time of 2:19.36. The winner was Esme Dalpyn of Greenwich, Conn., whose time was 2:17.34.
Two Cumberland runners who compete for the La Salle Academy boys’ team were also in action at the New Balance meet. Seniors Jack Casey and Adam Thibodeau helped the Rams' mile relay team place seventh in a time of 18:01.86.
