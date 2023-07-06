Cumberland's Ben Drezek, left, runs his second lap on Abbott Run Valley Road as the other runners continue their first laps during Tuesday morning's 55th annual four-mile race in Cumberland. Drezek repeated as the race's champion in a course-record time of 19:02.6.
Runners make their way up the street at the start of Tuesday morning’s 55th annual race. Nearly 570 participants finished the historic four-mile run.
CUMBERLAND – For the second consecutive year, Cumberland resident Ben Drezek captured the Arnold Mills Fourth of July Road Race, but not only did he win the four-mile race convincingly, but he did so in a course-record time of 19:02.6.
“It’s awesome,” the former Cumberland High and UMass-Lowell standout runner said about breaking the course record. “It worked out really well today. It was a little humid, but other than that, it was a solid race. I’m very happy with it.”
The 55th annual race, which drew 568 runners and walkers, was similar to others, as it was indeed humid. But this year, the sun decided to stay behind the clouds, as a light mist and rain fell throughout the race, giving runners a slight reprieve from the usual overbearing heat.
“If the sun was out with the humidity, that would have been a killer,” added Drezek, “but I think having a slight overcast and a little bit of rain felt nice during the race.”
Settling for second place again was Westerly’s Nick Celico, who clocked a time of 19:40.4. The former Bishop Hendricken and University of Rhode Island runner, who won the 2021 race in a time of 19:23.4, was only 12 seconds behind Drezek in last year’s race.
Repeating as the champion of his hometown race “was really nice,” Drezek added. “I wasn’t even sure if I was going to be able to come out this year, but I’m glad I was able to. And to come back, win again, and take time off my PR on this course was really nice.”
Drezek said that both him and Celico were dealing with hamstring injuries, but he was further along in his recovery and rehab process.
Drezek had injured his hamstring back in April and never got the chance to race outdoors on a track. But after some rest, recovery, and stretching, he said in the end that it paid off with this win.
“I kind of took off early again,” Drezek said of his gameplan in Tuesday’s race. “I knew going in that we were both kind of fighting it, so we didn’t really know what to expect. For me, it’s a confidence boost just to get through it with a fast time and no problems.”
Drezek graduated from UMass-Lowell last spring, but returned to the university to complete his degree in DPT (Doctor of Physical Therapy).
“I still have another year of school,” he said. “I’m still up at Lowell, training with the team and hanging out in the office with the coaches all the time. It’s like a part of me left, but at the same time, I’m still part of a team environment, which is nice.”
“It definitely keeps me motivated to get up every morning and keep grinding the mileage,” he added. “It’s been nice.”
Attleboro’s Timothy Gill took third place in a time of 19:46.7. Former North Smithfield High and current URI runner Nathan Masi placed fourth in 20:30.9, and Cumberland native and Amherst College runner Henry Dennen finished fifth in 20:31.1.
The first female finisher was North Kingstown’s Rory Sullivan, who is a senior on the St. Raphael Academy girls’ cross country and track and field team. Running in her first Arnold Mills race, she was 35th overall with a time of 24:03.7.
“I felt good,” Sullivan said. “I was tired toward the end with the uphill, but I was not expecting to run that fast, so I’m happy. I’ve never run four miles before, but this was a good pace for me.”
As for her first time running in Cumberland, “it was fun – a little hilly toward the end – but I felt like it was a good course,” Sullivan said. “And yes, I will be back next year.”
With her teammates running, as well as her head coach, Cumberland native and six-time Arnold Mills winner Chris Magill, she thought it would be fun to try out this race and run with her sister.
“I kind of wanted to go out conservatively, and if I felt good, to pick it up,” she said about her strategy. “After the first mile, there was a bunch of girls that I just kind of tried to break away from. My coach was a little bit in front of me, so I tried to keep my eyes on him.”
Magill ended up in 34th place with his time of 23:53.0, and Sullivan said she also kept her eyes on last year’s first female finisher, Nora Blodgett, who placed 40th with a time of 24:34.1.
Finishing between Blodgett, who lives in Boston, and Sullivan was the second female finisher, Richmond’s Danielle Doyle, who took 38th place, 17 seconds behind Sullivan.
There was also a big showing from Cumberland’s own running club, the Ravenous Runners. Runner-in-chief Kim Chula-Maguire was first in the women’s ages 40-49 division, as well as 71st overall, in a time of 26:52.9.
Taking second in the women’s ages 50-59 group was Lisa Marceau with a time of 28:50.70, and placing 2-3 in the men’s 60-69 division were Bill Slaney in 27:09.6 and Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter in 27:21.6.
