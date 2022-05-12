BURLINGTON, Vt. – Cumberland’s Ben Drezek, who is a graduate student on the University of Massachusetts-Lowell men’s outdoor track and field team, captured the America East title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the conference’s championship meet that was recently held at the University of Vermont.
Drezek, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2017 after an outstanding career with the Clippers’ cross country and track and field teams, claimed the event in a time of 9:00.35 that topped the rest of the field by 5½ seconds.
Drezek’s excellent performance, which also included a runner-up finish in the 5,000 meters in a time of 14:22.03, helped the River Hawks place second behind defending champion Albany in the team standings.
Drezek currently holds the school record in the steeplechase with a time of 8:46.19, and he also recently earned the America East’s Elite 18 Award for posting a perfect 4.0 grade-point-average while pursuing his master’s degree in physical therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.