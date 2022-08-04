NARRAGANSETT — Cumberland’s Ben Drezek celebrated the Blessing of the Fleet road race’s 50th anniversary in grand style last Friday night by topping a field of more than 2,100 runners in a course-record time of 49:28 that shattered a 17-year-old record.

An All-State runner at Cumberland High in the mid-2010s who recently concluded an outstanding collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, Drezek was making his debut at the legendary race, which is the third oldest in the state.

