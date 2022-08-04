NARRAGANSETT — Cumberland’s Ben Drezek celebrated the Blessing of the Fleet road race’s 50th anniversary in grand style last Friday night by topping a field of more than 2,100 runners in a course-record time of 49:28 that shattered a 17-year-old record.
An All-State runner at Cumberland High in the mid-2010s who recently concluded an outstanding collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, Drezek was making his debut at the legendary race, which is the third oldest in the state.
Drezek, who had won the Arnold Mills Road Race earlier last month, was 87 seconds faster than the runner-up finish, Hunter Marion of Baldwinsville, Mass., and nearly three minutes faster than the third-place finisher, Westerly native and last year’s champion Nick Celico.
Also making the trip down Route 4 for the race were two runners from northern Rhode Island who finished in the top 15. North Providence native and former Georgetown University runner Matt Bouthillette placed 11th in 54:32, and Cumberland native and recent La Salle Academy graduate Jack Casey took 13th place in 55:02.
