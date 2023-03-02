Fine wrestles Marchesseault
Cumberland resident and Bishop Hendricken High junior Spencer Fine, left, gets ready to wrestle Ponaganset sophomore Preston Marchesseault in their 182-pound title match during last weekend’s RIIL championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. Fine won his second straight state title by pinning his first three opponents and posting a 3-0 victory in the finals.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – State titles are always magnificent, but Spencer Fine made it very clear last Saturday night at the RIIL Wrestling Championships that he wants to tack a New England title onto his truly impressive high school resume.

A season after capturing the state title in the 170-pound weight class, the Cumberland resident and Bishop Hendricken junior struck gold in the 182-pound class with a dominant performance that mirrored his path to last year’s championship.

