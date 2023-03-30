VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cumberland resident and Bishop Hendricken High junior wrestler Spencer Fine earned All-American honors for the second straight year at last weekend’s NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) National Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center by taking third place in the Junior Division’s 182-pound weight class.
Fine, who captured his second state title at last month’s RIIL championship meet and took second place at the following weekend’s New England Championships, captured six of his seven matches, and in his bronze-medal showdown with Kentucky state runner-up Lane Kiser, Fine rolled out to an 9-1 lead after the first period before holding on for an 11-10 victory.
Fine pinned his first three opponents, including one coming in 65 seconds. He won his fourth match by a 9-4 score, and after he suffered a 5-3 loss in the semifinals, he came back to win his next match in the consolation semis.
At last year’s meet, Fine took fifth place in the 170-pound class by posting a 5-2 record with three pins.
Another local wrestler who did an excellent job in the Junior Division, but was unable to place in the top six in his weight class, was Cumberland High junior Jordan DaCosta in the 160-pound class. DaCosta, who took third place at last month’s state meet, posted a 3-2 record that included 7-0, 4-3, and 2-1 victories.
