VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cumberland resident and Bishop Hendricken High junior wrestler Spencer Fine earned All-American honors for the second straight year at last weekend’s NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) National Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center by taking third place in the Junior Division’s 182-pound weight class.

Fine, who captured his second state title at last month’s RIIL championship meet and took second place at the following weekend’s New England Championships, captured six of his seven matches, and in his bronze-medal showdown with Kentucky state runner-up Lane Kiser, Fine rolled out to an 9-1 lead after the first period before holding on for an 11-10 victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.