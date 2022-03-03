PROVIDENCE – After watching his older brother capture three straight state titles at the RIIL Wrestling Championships, Cumberland’s Spencer Fine looked to start his own streak at last weekend’s state meet.
And the Bishop Hendricken sophomore kicked it off in impressive fashion, as he walked out of the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house with his first gold medal by putting together an outstanding performance that he capped with a 6-3 triumph over Barrington senior Aaron Lundsten.
Fine improved his record to 26-0 with the victory, and in last Saturday’s opening day of the two-day tournament, he pinned all three of his opponents to reach the finals. His first two pins came in the first round, and in the semifinals, he put away the eventual third-place finisher, Narragansett senior Connor Whitfield, midway through the second for his 21st pin of the season.
“It feels pretty good,” added Fine, whose brother, Nick, is currently a freshman on the Columbia University wrestling team and leads the Lions in victories with 20. “I got third (place) last year (in the 160-pound class), and to come into first this year is great. I just want two more to get three straight titles – it’s my dream.”
Fine’s battle with Lundsten was an exciting one that saw Fine score the match’s first points on a takedown with 41 seconds left in the first round, but Lundsten tie the score at 2-2 heading into the final round, thanks to a pair of escapes.
Fine, who will be in action at this weekend’s New England Championships back at the PCTA facility, took the lead for good with a reversal 22 seconds into the third round. And after Lundsten picked up a point with another escape with 42 seconds to go in the match, Fine responded 11 seconds later with a takedown.
Amazingly, Fine was the only Cumberland resident to appear in Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. finals. For the first time since the 2001-02 season, Cumberland High not only didn’t send any wrestlers to the finals, but also placed outside the top eight teams, finishing 10th out of 36 teams with 67 points.
The Clippers’ top wrestler was senior heavyweight Zach Curtiss, who took fourth place in his weight class by capturing four of his six matches, including three in a row in the consolation bracket. Three of his victories were pins.
Joining Curtiss on the awards podium were two of his teammates, senior Samuel Almeida, who placed fifth in the 132-pound class, and sophomore Shane Raposo, who finished sixth at 220. Almeida also posted a 4-2 mark, and Raposo went 3-2 with a 31-second pin in the consolation round.
Lincoln High, which finished in a tie for 15th place with Johnston, saw junior 120-pounder Edwin Mooney also win four of his six matches to take fourth place and senior 152-pounder Tyler White finish fifth with a 3-3 mark.
Two more wrestlers gave strong performances and posted 4-2 records despite not finishing among the top six in their classes, Blackstone Valley Prep junior 170-pounder Oliver Parker, who competed for the Central Falls/BVP co-op team, and Cumberland sophomore 152-pounder Jordan DaCosta. Parker’s wins all came via pins, including three in the consolation round and one that took just 28 seconds.
