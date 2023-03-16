NEW YORK – Three days after earning one of the Big East Conference’s top individual honors, Cumberland’s Tyler Kolek, who is a sophomore point guard for the Marquette University men’s basketball team, landed another big honor last Saturday night when he helped lead the Golden Eagles to victory in the Big East Tournament championship game at Madison Square Garden and received the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player honors.
Kolek scored 20 points and added eight rebounds and three assists to help Marquette defeat Xavier in the finals, 65-51, and win its program’s first Big East crown. The former Cumberland High All-State point guard averaged 18.7 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the Golden Eagles’ victory over Xavier, 70-68 triumph over Connecticut in last Friday’s semifinals, and 72-70 overtime win over St. John’s in last Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Kolek and the Golden Eagles, who are 28-6, will face Vermont in the opening round of the NCAA Championships on Friday at 2:45 p.m. at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Marquette is the East Region’s second seed, while Vermont is 15th.
Last Wednesday, March 15, Kolek, who will turn 22 on March 27, was named the Big East’s Player of the Year. He is the fifth player in the program’s history to receive this honor, as well as the first since 2015 to land the award after not receiving preseason recognition at the league’s annual media day.
The 6-foot-3 guard, who was a 1,000-point scorer for the Clippers before attending St. George’s School in Middletown after his junior year and earning R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year honors, was also named one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guard in college basketball, and a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is awarded to college basketball’s player of the year.
During the regular season, Kolek averaged 12.7 points, 7.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game for the Golden Eagles. He was also named to the Big East’s Weekly Honor Roll five times and the Player of the Week on two occasions.
