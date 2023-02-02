MILWAUKEE – Cumberland’s Tyler Kolek, who has made plenty of news this winter as a sophomore point guard for the Marquette University men’s basketball team, was named the Big East Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday morning, less than 48 hours after nearly turning in a triple-double in the Golden Eagles’ 89-69 triumph on the road over DePaul.
Kolek scored 24 points and added 10 assists and nine rebounds in that victory, while also contributing defensively with three steals. Kolek also shot 9-for-14 from the floor and sank four of his six three-point shots.
In 22 games, Kolek is averaging 10.6 points and 8.0 assists per game, and he entered this week leading the Big East – and ranked third in the nation – in assists. His play has helped the Golden Eagles post a 17-5 overall record and a 9-2 mark in the Big East.
Last season, Kolek played in all 32 games with the Golden Eagles, averaging 6.7 points and 5.9 assists per game. Kolek began his career at George Mason University, and in his rookie season during the 2020-21 campaign, he was named the Atlantic-10 Conference’s Rookie of the Year.
Kolek was a three-year starter, a First-Team All-Stater, and a 1,000-point scorer for Cumberland High, but attended St. George’s School in Middletown after his junior year and reclassified an extra year. He was the Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year during the 2018-19 season for the Dragons.
