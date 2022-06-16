KINGSTON – Cumberland resident Addison Kopack, who recently completed his redshirt sophomore season on the University of Rhode Island baseball team, compiled his share of honors for his excellent spring as a utility player with the Rams.
Not only was he among the Atlantic 10 Conference’s First-Team selections, but he was also selected to the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association’s All-New England First Team and earned a spot on the A-10’s All-Academic Team.
A two-time A-10 Player of the Week, Kopack, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2019 and currently owns a 3.75 grade point average as a kinesiology major, concluded the regular season leading the A-10 with a .430 batting average, a .925 slugging percentage, and a 1.450 OPS.
Overall, Kopack produced 70 hits, including 17 home runs, 13 doubles, and two triples, and scored 52 runs. His 17 homers are the second-most in a season in the program’s history, and his 32 extra-base hits are tied for the Rams’ fourth-best single-season total.
Kopack, who is currently playing for the Mystic Schooners in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, also knocked in 60 runs to match Lincoln native Dan Rhault, who was the A-10 Player of the Year in 2009, for URI’s single-season RBI record.
