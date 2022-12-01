BRIDGEWATER, Mass. – Cumberland’s Michael Nocera, who is a senior wide receiver on the Bridgewater State University football program, joined five of his teammates on this year’s Academic All-District One Division III Football Team that was recently selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).
The Academic All-District Football Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. To be eligible for all-academic honors, a student-athlete must be a starter or a key reserve, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution, and be nominated by his/her sports information director.
Nocera, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2019 after an outstanding career with the Clippers’ football and baseball teams, led the Bears this season with 45 receptions for 546 yards and also caught five touchdown passes. His 45 catches rank third in BSU history for the most receptions in a season.
A physical education major with a 3.63 GPA, Nocera helped the Bears post an overall record of 7-4 record and cap the season with a 34-24 victory over Catholic University in the New England Bowl. Nocera caught five passes for 56 yards in that win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.