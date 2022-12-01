BRIDGEWATER, Mass. – Cumberland’s Michael Nocera, who is a senior wide receiver on the Bridgewater State University football program, joined five of his teammates on this year’s Academic All-District One Division III Football Team that was recently selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

The Academic All-District Football Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. To be eligible for all-academic honors, a student-athlete must be a starter or a key reserve, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution, and be nominated by his/her sports information director.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.